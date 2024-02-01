Why some Arizona fans are supporting rival 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

We may not be hosting the Super Bowl this go-around, but Arizona still has significant ties to next weekend's big game in Las Vegas.

Most notably, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy — who pulled off an epic come-from-behind win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday — was born and bred here in the Valley.

He played for Perry High School in Gilbert and will be the first Arizona native to start at quarterback in a Super Bowl.

Flashback: Purdy had a slow start to his high school career, plagued by a bout with mononucleosis and an unfortunate run-in with a Saguaro cactus, the Arizona Republic reported.

College ball opportunities didn't come until late in his senior year, and not one Pac-12 school bit (despite what you may have heard former ASU coach Herm Edwards say on the radio this week). Purdy ended up at Iowa State.

He was selected by the 49ers with the final pick of the 2022 draft, becoming that year's "Mr. Irrelevant."

Yes, but: Purdy rose form third-string to starting quarterback during his rookie season after the 49ers' other starters suffered season-ending injuries. The rest, as they say, is history.

1 controversial thing: You may have seen "Let's Go Brock Purdy" billboards around the Valley leading up to the NFC championship game.

Law firm Lerner & Rowe swapped out all of its ads Saturday for the encouraging message to "to show love and support to our friend and local QB, Brock Purdy," the company told SFgate.com.

Some Cardinals fans were less than enthused — local QB or not, the 49ers are still a division rival.

Zoom out: The 49ers have three other players on their starting roster with Arizona ties.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk played for ASU in 2018 and 2019.

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles spent all four college seasons with UofA.

Cornerback Isaiah Oliver is from Phoenix and went to Brophy College Prep.

1 big kick: Love him or hate him, there's another former Wildcat you're sure to see a lot of during the big game.

Retired superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski will again try to make the "Kick of Destiny" — aka a 25-yard field goal — live during the Super Bowl. It's part of a FanDuel sports betting promotion.

ICYMI: He attempted the kick at the Super Bowl in Glendale last year and missed.