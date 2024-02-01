Why some Arizona fans are supporting rival 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII
We may not be hosting the Super Bowl this go-around, but Arizona still has significant ties to next weekend's big game in Las Vegas.
Most notably, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy — who pulled off an epic come-from-behind win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday — was born and bred here in the Valley.
- He played for Perry High School in Gilbert and will be the first Arizona native to start at quarterback in a Super Bowl.
Flashback: Purdy had a slow start to his high school career, plagued by a bout with mononucleosis and an unfortunate run-in with a Saguaro cactus, the Arizona Republic reported.
- College ball opportunities didn't come until late in his senior year, and not one Pac-12 school bit (despite what you may have heard former ASU coach Herm Edwards say on the radio this week). Purdy ended up at Iowa State.
- He was selected by the 49ers with the final pick of the 2022 draft, becoming that year's "Mr. Irrelevant."
Yes, but: Purdy rose form third-string to starting quarterback during his rookie season after the 49ers' other starters suffered season-ending injuries. The rest, as they say, is history.
1 controversial thing: You may have seen "Let's Go Brock Purdy" billboards around the Valley leading up to the NFC championship game.
- Law firm Lerner & Rowe swapped out all of its ads Saturday for the encouraging message to "to show love and support to our friend and local QB, Brock Purdy," the company told SFgate.com.
- Some Cardinals fans were less than enthused — local QB or not, the 49ers are still a division rival.
Zoom out: The 49ers have three other players on their starting roster with Arizona ties.
- Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk played for ASU in 2018 and 2019.
- Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles spent all four college seasons with UofA.
- Cornerback Isaiah Oliver is from Phoenix and went to Brophy College Prep.
1 big kick: Love him or hate him, there's another former Wildcat you're sure to see a lot of during the big game.
- Retired superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski will again try to make the "Kick of Destiny" — aka a 25-yard field goal — live during the Super Bowl. It's part of a FanDuel sports betting promotion.
ICYMI: He attempted the kick at the Super Bowl in Glendale last year and missed.
