Former Rep. Leezah Sun's desk on the House floor shortly before her resignation yesterday. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

Rep. Leezah Sun resigned from the Arizona House on Wednesday, heading off a planned vote to expel her for what a recently released ethics report described as a "pattern of disorderly behavior."

Why it matters: Sun would've been only the sixth lawmaker in Arizona history to be expelled if her colleagues had voted to remove her.

State of play: The daily House agenda showed Minority Leader Lupe Contreras planned to introduce a resolution to expel Sun, a Phoenix Democrat who was halfway through her first term.

It takes a two-thirds vote of the chamber's 60 members to expel someone.

Republican Rep. Justin Wilmeth told reporters he believed there would've been more than 45 votes for expulsion.

Speaker Ben Toma received Sun's email just minutes after the scheduled start of House proceedings.

Catch up quick: House Democratic leaders filed an ethics complaint against Sun in November, and the House Ethics Committee on Tuesday issued a report finding she:

Threatened to throw a lobbyist for the city of Tolleson off a balcony during a conference in Tucson;

Interfered in the court-ordered transfer of children in a custodial matter and inappropriately cited her authority as a state legislator;

Threatened to initiate a state investigation into a school district over a dispute involving a political ally of hers.

What they're saying: Asked how he felt to have the Sun situation resolved, Contreras said: "I just want the ability for our members to be able to move on and work at this point. Let's just go. I want us to be able to work together, and we have work to do here."

The other side: Sun did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

She previously admitted saying she'd like to "b***h slap" the Tolleson lobbyist, but denied threatening her life.

She also acknowledged interceding in the custody dispute, but denied she indicated she was there on the advice of Attorney General Kris Mayes.

And she denied threatening a school superintendent with an investigation.

What to watch: Sun's resignation leaves a vacant seat in West Valley-based District 22, covering parts of Phoenix, Glendale, Avondale and Tolleson.