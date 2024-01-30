I love Caribbean food, but somehow I'd never made it down to Ocho Rios Jerk Spot. So, I decided to rectify that recently.

State of play: The original opened in 2020 at Northern and 43rd avenues, and they opened a second restaurant in Goodyear last fall.

A third location is planned for Laveen Village Center, and is expected to open in April or May.

What I ordered: I'm a big fan of jerk chicken and after perusing the menu, I planned to stick with my go-to Caribbean dish, but my server urged me to branch out and try the curry chicken instead. I figured she knows the menu better than I, so I went with her recommendation.

For sides, I went with the fried plantains, and my server suggested the rice and peas.

Entrees also come with a piece of festival — a slightly sweet traditional Jamaican fried bread.

The verdict: I was blown away. The curry chicken was definitely the right move — tender and flavor-packed with a spicy tang.

You can never go wrong with fried plantains, and the sides were great, too.

What's next: Frankly, pretty much everything on the menu looks incredible. I'll be making a number of return trips. I've got to go back for some jerk chicken. My server recommended I try the jerk chicken wings first.