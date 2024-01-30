Axios is coproducing a documentary series exploring the complicated and expensive new world of name, image and likeness (NIL) deals in college sports.

"The Money Game" will feature several Louisiana State University athletes, including former ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Driving the news: Prime Video announced last week it had greenlit the series, which will provide viewers with "an exclusive, all-access pass to the 2023-24 athletic season inside LSU Athletics."

The intrigue: Daniels benefited from new NCAA transfer rules that allowed him to ditch the Sun Devils and transfer to LSU for the remainder of his college career.

He won the 2023 Heisman Trophy and took advantage of significant NIL deals, which are much more lucrative at LSU than ASU. On3 estimates Daniels' NIL value at over $2 million.

Zoom out: The show will also profile gymnast Olivia Dunne, 2023 Women's Basketball Final Four Most Outstanding Player Angel Reese and SEC Women's Basketball Freshman of the Year Flau'jae Johnson.

Of note: Prime Video did not say when the series would start streaming or how many episodes it would include. But we'll keep you posted when we know more!