Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson drops re-election bid amid teen violence controversy

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg speaks to the Gilbert mayor and council on Jan. 9. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson will no longer seek re-election, she told the Gilbert Independent Thursday.

Why it matters: Peterson's decision comes as the town faces continued criticism over the Gilbert Police Department's handling of teen violence cases, and more than a year of infighting on the town council.

What they're saying: Peterson told the Independent she'd been considering leaving politics for a while to spend more time with her family.

"It hit me that my grandson's going to be 15 months old in a couple of weeks, and I don't think I've seen him 15 times," Peterson told the Independent.

State of play: Gilbert Vice Mayor Scott Anderson and former deputy county attorney Shane Krauser are the only remaining candidates for the August mayoral race.

Catch up quick: Gilbert parents have criticized Peterson over the past two months, saying she and other town leaders have been asleep at the wheel while teen violence spread throughout the East Valley.

The Arizona Republic reported in December that a group of teens calling themselves the "Gilbert Goons" has carried out a string of attacks for more than a year.

The council voted earlier this month to create a subcommittee to address teen violence.

"So much has been said this evening that we didn't know about this topic. I didn't know about this topic until the four women came and spoke to us at our last council meeting. I don't have school-aged children," Peterson said at the meeting.

Meanwhile, she's butted heads with other council members, resulting in multiple ethics complaints against her.

The council ultimately decided to bring in an outside mediator to work through their differences.

The intrigue: Peterson confirmed she was running for reelection to The Republic last week, saying, "I know and understand the everyday demands of the position of mayor, along with the history of the growth and development of the community."

Of note: Peterson did not respond to Axios Phoenix's request for comment.