My wife and I were looking for a nice place to have dinner for my birthday, so we decided to check out Wren & Wolf in downtown Phoenix.

State of play: Wren & Wolf opened in December 2021 by Katie and Teddy Meyers, who also run Chico Malo at CityScape and last year launched the downtown Phoenix cocktail bar Carry On.

What we ordered: I so rarely get a good steak these days, so I went for the 10-oz filet of beef tenderloin.

We also ordered a bevy of side dishes, including a lobster-stuffed twice-baked potato (which served as my wife's entree) along with German potato dumplings, poached asparagus in béarnaise sauce and an avocado Caesar salad.

The verdict: The steak was delicious and tender, everything you'd want. But it was the sides that stole the show.

The dumplings were unique, cooked with Gouda, manchego and sage brown butter. I've never had a dish quite like it.

Same goes for the potato. Sure, you've had a baked potato, but nothing compares to one filled with lobster.

Zoom in: The restaurant's decor, featuring images of wolves, taxidermied animals, fur and foliage, catches the eye and adds a fun element to the ambiance.