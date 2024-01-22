Scottsdale Polynesian-style Dairy Queen building revived as restaurant

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

An iconic Polynesian-style building that once housed a Dairy Queen in south Scottsdale has a new home and will soon have a new purpose.

What's happening: The A-frame structure, now located on Hayden Road south of Osborn Road, has been expanded and will reopen as a restaurant called Oliver's later this year, a representative told Axios Phoenix.

Flashback: Famous midcentury architect Ralph Haver's firm designed the building, originally located at McDowell and 68th Street, in 1964.

Polynesian architecture, which often includes peaked roofs, was popular in the area — Polynesian Paradise condominiums and Polynesian Plaza shopping center were located nearby.

Dairy Queen operated out of the building until the mid-1980s.

The intrigue: In 2019, a new owner announced plans to demolish the structure, but Twins & Co. Realty's Jennifer Hibbard and Alison King, founder of Modern Phoenix, launched a campaign to save it.

Tom Frenkel of Clayton Companies agreed to purchase it and hired Aline Architecture to dismantle the structure and rebuild it at the new site.

What's next: We're excitedly awaiting details on Oliver's menu and opening data.