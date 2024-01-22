1 hour ago - News

Scottsdale Polynesian-style Dairy Queen building revived as restaurant

A Polynesian-style building.

Photo: Courtesy of Aline Architecture

An iconic Polynesian-style building that once housed a Dairy Queen in south Scottsdale has a new home and will soon have a new purpose.

What's happening: The A-frame structure, now located on Hayden Road south of Osborn Road, has been expanded and will reopen as a restaurant called Oliver's later this year, a representative told Axios Phoenix.

Flashback: Famous midcentury architect Ralph Haver's firm designed the building, originally located at McDowell and 68th Street, in 1964.

  • Polynesian architecture, which often includes peaked roofs, was popular in the area — Polynesian Paradise condominiums and Polynesian Plaza shopping center were located nearby.
  • Dairy Queen operated out of the building until the mid-1980s.

The intrigue: In 2019, a new owner announced plans to demolish the structure, but Twins & Co. Realty's Jennifer Hibbard and Alison King, founder of Modern Phoenix, launched a campaign to save it.

  • Tom Frenkel of Clayton Companies agreed to purchase it and hired Aline Architecture to dismantle the structure and rebuild it at the new site.

What's next: We're excitedly awaiting details on Oliver's menu and opening data.

