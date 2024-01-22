Friday's deadline to apply to become Maricopa County's next sheriff has passed, and the Board of Supervisors now must appoint an applicant.

Catch up quick: Sheriff Paul Penzone announced in October that he'd resign before the end of his term, and he stepped down on Jan. 12, triggering an appointment process.

Penzone, a Democrat first elected in 2016, is taking a community relations position with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.

The sheriff's seat is up for election in November.

Driving the news: Seven people applied for the position.

Russell Skinner, who served as chief deputy under Penzone for six years and is running the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) until the supervisors appoint a new sheriff.

Scott Meyer, a sergeant at MCSO who started with the agency in 2016 as a detention officer.

Brandon Otis, a correctional officer with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Re-entry.

Patrick Valenzuela, a lieutenant at the Glendale Police Department who's been with the agency since 1996.

Kenneth Booker, a retired deputy chief at MCSO who previously served as interim police chief in Youngtown.

Jeffrey Kirkham, a 38-year law enforcement veteran who most recently served as a police commander in Apache Junction and was police chief in Nogales.

Grant Harrison, a project management assistant at the City of Phoenix's Office of Homeless Solutions, who has no law enforcement experience.

The intrigue: Booker, Kirkham and Skinner were registered to vote as Republicans for many years, but they re-registered as Democrats shortly before applying for the vacancy, the Arizona Republic reported.

State law requires vacancy appointments be filled by someone of the same party as the elected official, so supervisors must appoint a Democrat.

No Democrats have filed statements of interest to run for the seat.

The other side: Three Republicans have filed statements of interest to run for sheriff this year: Frank "Mike" Crawford, Joel Ellis and Jerry Sheridan.

Sheridan served as deputy chief at MCSO under former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Sheridan was the GOP nominee who lost to Penzone in 2020.

Crawford is a former Glendale police officer who ran in 2020, losing to Sheridan in the Republican primary.

Of note: Unless he changes plans to run for Fountain Hills mayor, this will be the first sheriff's race since 1988 in which Arpaio isn't on the ballot.

Arpaio won the seat in 1992 and was re-elected five times before losing to Penzone. He ran for his old job in 2020, losing in the Republican primary to Sheridan.

He also ran losing campaigns for U.S. Senate in 2018 and Fountain Hills mayor in 2022.

What's next: Supervisors will determine the process for selecting a new sheriff sometime this week, county spokesperson Fields Moseley tells Axios Phoenix.