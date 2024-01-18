Plans moving forward on McCain musical with hopes of opening around Labor Day
The producers of a John McCain-themed musical will move forward with their plans and hope to debut the show in New York later this year after getting a positive reception at a recent reading.
State of play: Arizona public relations consultant Jason Rose, co-producer of "The Ghost of John McCain," told Axios Phoenix he was "pleasantly surprised by the range of reaction, from hysterical, falling-out-of-your-chair laughter to even tears and sentimentality near the end."
- Speaking for himself and co-producer Max Fose, he says, "It was the theatrical focus group we were hoping for."
What's next: Rose says they'll begin raising money and looking for a theater to host the musical, hoping the show will open off-Broadway around Labor Day.
What he's saying: "We're also just wrestling with, what do we actually have on our hands?" Rose says. "Do we have a glorified SNL skit? Do we have a cult classic, like a 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' for politicos? Do we have an exaggerated, absurdist version of the 'Capitol Steps?' Or do we have the next 'Book of Mormon?'"
Context: In the musical, McCain finds himself inside former President Trump's mind, along with a Greek chorus that includes former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Trump attorney Roy Cohn, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and others.
Between the lines: Rose provided Axios Phoenix with a script of the show, offering a sneak peek at the dialogue and songs.
"Heaven or a Three-Star Hotel?"
- Sung by McCain, thinking initially he's arrived in heaven, as he takes in his gaudy-yet-somewhat-dilapidated surroundings.
"I Told You So"
- Sung by Clinton about her unheeded warnings of a Trump presidency.
"Good Boy"
- Sung by Graham, clad in an "unusual looking collar," about his obsequious relationship with Trump.
"Art of the Deal" and "Art of the Deal (Reprise)"
- Song alternately by Trump and Cohn
"Dance Like You're About to Die"
- Sung by much of the cast, led by a character credited as "Sexy Lady Fox News Anchor"
"Tweet Storm"
- Sung by Trump's Brain, a separate character from the former president, and featuring a scene where Trump accidentally posts his famous "covfefe" tweet because McCain distracted him.
"LALA"
- "Let America Lose Again," sung by McCain, accompanied by much of the cast.
