The producers of a John McCain-themed musical will move forward with their plans and hope to debut the show in New York later this year after getting a positive reception at a recent reading.

State of play: Arizona public relations consultant Jason Rose, co-producer of "The Ghost of John McCain," told Axios Phoenix he was "pleasantly surprised by the range of reaction, from hysterical, falling-out-of-your-chair laughter to even tears and sentimentality near the end."

Speaking for himself and co-producer Max Fose, he says, "It was the theatrical focus group we were hoping for."

What's next: Rose says they'll begin raising money and looking for a theater to host the musical, hoping the show will open off-Broadway around Labor Day.

What he's saying: "We're also just wrestling with, what do we actually have on our hands?" Rose says. "Do we have a glorified SNL skit? Do we have a cult classic, like a 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' for politicos? Do we have an exaggerated, absurdist version of the 'Capitol Steps?' Or do we have the next 'Book of Mormon?'"

Context: In the musical, McCain finds himself inside former President Trump's mind, along with a Greek chorus that includes former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Trump attorney Roy Cohn, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and others.

Between the lines: Rose provided Axios Phoenix with a script of the show, offering a sneak peek at the dialogue and songs.

"Heaven or a Three-Star Hotel?"

Sung by McCain, thinking initially he's arrived in heaven, as he takes in his gaudy-yet-somewhat-dilapidated surroundings.

"I Told You So"

Sung by Clinton about her unheeded warnings of a Trump presidency.

"Good Boy"

Sung by Graham, clad in an "unusual looking collar," about his obsequious relationship with Trump.

"Art of the Deal" and "Art of the Deal (Reprise)"

Song alternately by Trump and Cohn

"Dance Like You're About to Die"

Sung by much of the cast, led by a character credited as "Sexy Lady Fox News Anchor"

"Tweet Storm"

Sung by Trump's Brain, a separate character from the former president, and featuring a scene where Trump accidentally posts his famous "covfefe" tweet because McCain distracted him.

"LALA"