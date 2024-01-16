52 mins ago - News

This Arizona monument is among the top 2024 travel destinations, per New York Times

Presiden Biden walking pas a sign for the Grand Canyon Ancestral Footprints Monument.

President Biden designates Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni in August. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The New York Times released its list of 52 recommended travel destinations for 2024 and one Arizona spot made the list.

Zoom in: The newly designated Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni, or Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument, stood out to the Times' writers for its "deep spiritual and sacred significance."

What they're saying: "While Grand Canyon National Park is no stranger to travel bucket lists, there's a new reason to visit the southwestern United States," the Times' Gina Rae La Cerva wrote.

If you go: La Cerva recommends a whitewater rafting adventure led by Hualapai Tribe river guides and birdwatching to see the California condor, which once faced extinction.

