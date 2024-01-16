The New York Times released its list of 52 recommended travel destinations for 2024 and one Arizona spot made the list.

Zoom in: The newly designated Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni, or Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument, stood out to the Times' writers for its "deep spiritual and sacred significance."

President Biden established the new national monument last August, protecting nearly a million acres of land around the Grand Canyon.

What they're saying: "While Grand Canyon National Park is no stranger to travel bucket lists, there's a new reason to visit the southwestern United States," the Times' Gina Rae La Cerva wrote.

If you go: La Cerva recommends a whitewater rafting adventure led by Hualapai Tribe river guides and birdwatching to see the California condor, which once faced extinction.