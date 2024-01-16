Arizona sees high level of flu activity, CDC says
It's not in your head — this year's cold and flu season is taking its toll on the Valley.
What's happening: Cases of influenza, RSV and COVID-19 in Arizona have spiked in recent weeks, according to Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) data.
- The CDC reported a "high" level of influenza activity in the state as of Friday.
By the numbers: Reported flu cases are up 158% from the average of the past five virus seasons and RSV cases are up 136%, according to state tracking.
Reality check: During the heart of the COVID pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the spread of other respiratory illnesses drastically declined because of social distancing and mask-wearing, bringing down our five-year average.
- Arizona flu cases are down 14% and RSV cases are down 33% compared with the same time last year, per ADHS.
What they're saying: "We are starting to see a pretty steep rise in influenza and this is usually when we see flu in Arizona … January or February. So this is not uncommon," Chandler family physician Andrew Carroll told the Arizona Republic. "We are seeing this other non-flu, non-COVID respiratory illness and I'm not sure what it is. It's kind of like a really bad cold."
Be smart: It's not too late to get a flu or COVID vaccine to protect yourself against serious illness and complications.
- RSV vaccines for adults ages 60 and older, and pregnant people, are available for the first time. The latter passes antibodies to a fetus during the third trimester.
- Plus: Every household in the U.S. can order eight free at-home COVID tests from the federal government.
