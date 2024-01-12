55 mins ago - News
MLK Day celebrations and more across the Valley this weekend
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Want to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day?
We've got some suggestions:
- When and where: Sunday-Monday, times vary | Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church and Margaret T. Hance Park
- Details: Pilgrim Rest hosts a candlelight service Sunday night and an interfaith service and commemorative march Monday morning, while Hance Park hosts a festival Monday morning through the afternoon.
- Cost: Free
- When and where: Saturday, 8am-noon | 19055 N. 57th Ave. and 5675 W. Utopia Rd. in Glendale
- Details: Celebrate King's legacy and improve your community with a park cleanup and food bank donations.
- Cost: Free
- When and where: Monday, 11am-4pm | Downtown Mesa at the intersection of MLK Way and Center Street
- Details: The parade includes marching bands, dance troupes, the Buffalo Soldiers and more, followed by a community festival at the Plaza at Mesa City Center.
- Cost: Free
Maricopa County Home and Garden Show
- When and where: Friday through Sunday, 10am | Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Details: Over 1,000 vendors, food and drink, gardening seminars, workshops, a kids corner and more.
- Cost: $5
- When and where: Friday, 3-8pm, and Saturday, 11am-8pm | Mesa Community College
- Details: Enjoy Asian cuisine, vendors, workshops, music and more.
- Cost: Free
Disney On Ice presents "Frozen" & "Encanto"
- When and where: Friday through Sunday, varying times | Footprint Center
- Details: Bring the kids for a magical adventure on ice with the characters from "Frozen" and "Encanto."
- Cost: Tickets start at $25
- When and where: Saturday, noon-5pm | Riverview Park in Mesa
- Details: Enjoy craft beer, wine, cider and other potent potables, along with food and live entertainment.
- Cost: $20-$65
Whiskey 101 Tasting and History Class
- When and where: Sunday, 4pm | Phoenix City Grille
- Details: Sample five unique pours and learn about whiskey with the renowned John Christie from Lux Row.
- Cost: $38
