Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Want to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

We've got some suggestions:

MLK Day weekend in Phoenix

When and where: Sunday-Monday, times vary | Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church and Margaret T. Hance Park

Sunday-Monday, times vary | Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church and Margaret T. Hance Park Details: Pilgrim Rest hosts a candlelight service Sunday night and an interfaith service and commemorative march Monday morning, while Hance Park hosts a festival Monday morning through the afternoon.

Pilgrim Rest hosts a candlelight service Sunday night and an interfaith service and commemorative march Monday morning, while Hance Park hosts a festival Monday morning through the afternoon. Cost: Free

MLK Day of Service

When and where: Saturday, 8am-noon | 19055 N. 57th Ave. and 5675 W. Utopia Rd. in Glendale

Saturday, 8am-noon | 19055 N. 57th Ave. and 5675 W. Utopia Rd. in Glendale Details: Celebrate King's legacy and improve your community with a park cleanup and food bank donations.

Celebrate King's legacy and improve your community with a park cleanup and food bank donations. Cost: Free

MLK Parade and Festival

When and where: Monday, 11am-4pm | Downtown Mesa at the intersection of MLK Way and Center Street

Monday, 11am-4pm | Downtown Mesa at the intersection of MLK Way and Center Street Details: The parade includes marching bands, dance troupes, the Buffalo Soldiers and more, followed by a community festival at the Plaza at Mesa City Center.

The parade includes marching bands, dance troupes, the Buffalo Soldiers and more, followed by a community festival at the Plaza at Mesa City Center. Cost: Free

Maricopa County Home and Garden Show

When and where: Friday through Sunday, 10am | Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Friday through Sunday, 10am | Veterans Memorial Coliseum Details: Over 1,000 vendors, food and drink, gardening seminars, workshops, a kids corner and more.

Over 1,000 vendors, food and drink, gardening seminars, workshops, a kids corner and more. Cost: $5

Asian Festival

When and where: Friday, 3-8pm, and Saturday, 11am-8pm | Mesa Community College

Details: Enjoy Asian cuisine, vendors, workshops, music and more.

Enjoy Asian cuisine, vendors, workshops, music and more. Cost: Free

Disney On Ice presents "Frozen" & "Encanto"

When and where: Friday through Sunday, varying times | Footprint Center

Friday through Sunday, varying times | Footprint Center Details: Bring the kids for a magical adventure on ice with the characters from "Frozen" and "Encanto."

Bring the kids for a magical adventure on ice with the characters from "Frozen" and "Encanto." Cost: Tickets start at $25

Copper State Beer Festival

When and where: Saturday, noon-5pm | Riverview Park in Mesa

Saturday, noon-5pm | Riverview Park in Mesa Details: Enjoy craft beer, wine, cider and other potent potables, along with food and live entertainment.

Enjoy craft beer, wine, cider and other potent potables, along with food and live entertainment. Cost: $20-$65

Whiskey 101 Tasting and History Class