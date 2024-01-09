Uniq Burger serves up meatless meals even a carnivore can enjoy

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

I'm a meat lover, so if I'm going to eat fake meat, it's gotta be pretty darn convincing.

Enter Uniq Burger, a plant-based fast-casual restaurant in south Scottsdale that's won the devotion of many Valley vegetarians, including my husband.

He took me to taste test their meatless burgers and chicken over the weekend to see if this carnivore would echo his rave reviews.

What we ordered:

Uniq Burger: A plant-based patty covered in melted vegan American cheese and topped with all the classic fixings, plus a special sauce reminiscent of what you'd find on a Big Mac.

A plant-based patty covered in melted vegan American cheese and topped with all the classic fixings, plus a special sauce reminiscent of what you'd find on a Big Mac. Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich: Vegan fried chicken covered in a tangy glaze and topped with jalapeños, grilled pineapple and slaw. Both sandwiches were served on a vegan brioche bun.

The verdict: If Uniq's marketing did not make abundantly clear that everything on the menu is 100% plant-based, I wouldn't have believed it.

The burger had a rich and briny flavor and tender texture that's so often absent in plant-based patties.

The breading and glaze on the fried chicken disguised any clues that it didn't actually come from a bird.

The bottom line: Give this place a try before you write off fake meat as inferior.