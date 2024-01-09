Jan 9, 2024 - Food and Drink

Uniq Burger serves up meatless meals even a carnivore can enjoy

A sign that says, "UNiQ."

Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

I'm a meat lover, so if I'm going to eat fake meat, it's gotta be pretty darn convincing.

Enter Uniq Burger, a plant-based fast-casual restaurant in south Scottsdale that's won the devotion of many Valley vegetarians, including my husband.

  • He took me to taste test their meatless burgers and chicken over the weekend to see if this carnivore would echo his rave reviews.

What we ordered:

  • Uniq Burger: A plant-based patty covered in melted vegan American cheese and topped with all the classic fixings, plus a special sauce reminiscent of what you'd find on a Big Mac.
  • Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich: Vegan fried chicken covered in a tangy glaze and topped with jalapeños, grilled pineapple and slaw. Both sandwiches were served on a vegan brioche bun.

The verdict: If Uniq's marketing did not make abundantly clear that everything on the menu is 100% plant-based, I wouldn't have believed it.

  • The burger had a rich and briny flavor and tender texture that's so often absent in plant-based patties.
  • The breading and glaze on the fried chicken disguised any clues that it didn't actually come from a bird.

The bottom line: Give this place a try before you write off fake meat as inferior.

