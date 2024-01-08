Jan 8, 2024 - Food and Drink

Three local NA beers to celebrate Dry January in Phoenix

Happy Dry January to all who observe! 🫡

Zoom in: If you're looking to cut back on your alcohol consumption this month but miss the taste of a good IPA, here are three good locally brewed options to hold you over until February:

ARIZO[NA] from Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.

  • Released last year as the state's first non-alcoholic IPA, this pour has a "bright citrus medley, balanced bitterness, and a quick, snappy finish," according to Arizona Wilderness' website.

Non-Alcoholic Spellbinder from Wren House

  • Like its boozy brother, this beer has a "slight effervescence combined with its tropical flavors," according to Wren House.

Dry.P.A. from San Tan Brewing Co.

  • This concoction uses experimental hops and has notes of citrus and sweet fruit.

Zoom out: Our resident beer expert, John Frank of Axios Denver, recently convened a panel of diverse beer drinkers to taste-test other popular NA pours available at Total Wine and other alcohol retailers.

  • Here are some of their favorites:

Hazy IPA: Sam Adams Just the Haze. Bursts with tropical fruits and finishes with a soft mouthfeel.

IPA: Athletic Run Wild IPA. A go-to with the right balance of hops and malt.

  • Also good: Boulevard Flying Start IPA

Pilsner: Untitled Art Italian Style Pils. Light, refreshing, and tastes like beer.

  • Also good: Brooklyn Special Effects Pils

Dark beer: Deschutes Black Butte Non-Alcoholic. Rich and smooth without being filling.

  • Also good: Bravus Peanut Butter Dark

Fruited beer: Bravus Blood Orange IPA. Fruit in NA beer really amps the flavor.

  • Also good: Brooklyn Special Effects Grapefruit IPA

Lager: Athletic Upside Dawn Golden. Classic and clean-flavored.

Wheat: Blue Moon Non-alcoholic Belgian White. A lot of orange and spice character in a full-body sip.

  • Also good: Ceria Grainwave
