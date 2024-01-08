Three local NA beers to celebrate Dry January in Phoenix
Happy Dry January to all who observe! 🫡
Zoom in: If you're looking to cut back on your alcohol consumption this month but miss the taste of a good IPA, here are three good locally brewed options to hold you over until February:
ARIZO[NA] from Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.
- Released last year as the state's first non-alcoholic IPA, this pour has a "bright citrus medley, balanced bitterness, and a quick, snappy finish," according to Arizona Wilderness' website.
Non-Alcoholic Spellbinder from Wren House
- Like its boozy brother, this beer has a "slight effervescence combined with its tropical flavors," according to Wren House.
Dry.P.A. from San Tan Brewing Co.
- This concoction uses experimental hops and has notes of citrus and sweet fruit.
Zoom out: Our resident beer expert, John Frank of Axios Denver, recently convened a panel of diverse beer drinkers to taste-test other popular NA pours available at Total Wine and other alcohol retailers.
- Here are some of their favorites:
Hazy IPA: Sam Adams Just the Haze. Bursts with tropical fruits and finishes with a soft mouthfeel.
- Also good: Untitled Art Non-alcoholic Juicy IPA, Brewdog Non-alcoholic Hazy AF, Best Day Hazy IPA and Gruvi Juicy IPA
IPA: Athletic Run Wild IPA. A go-to with the right balance of hops and malt.
- Also good: Boulevard Flying Start IPA
Pilsner: Untitled Art Italian Style Pils. Light, refreshing, and tastes like beer.
- Also good: Brooklyn Special Effects Pils
Dark beer: Deschutes Black Butte Non-Alcoholic. Rich and smooth without being filling.
- Also good: Bravus Peanut Butter Dark
Fruited beer: Bravus Blood Orange IPA. Fruit in NA beer really amps the flavor.
- Also good: Brooklyn Special Effects Grapefruit IPA
Lager: Athletic Upside Dawn Golden. Classic and clean-flavored.
- Also good: Untitled Art American Gold and Sierra Nevada Trail Pass Golden
Wheat: Blue Moon Non-alcoholic Belgian White. A lot of orange and spice character in a full-body sip.
- Also good: Ceria Grainwave
