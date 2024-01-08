Three local NA beers to celebrate Dry January in Phoenix

Share on email (opens in new window)

Happy Dry January to all who observe! 🫡

Zoom in: If you're looking to cut back on your alcohol consumption this month but miss the taste of a good IPA, here are three good locally brewed options to hold you over until February:

ARIZO[NA] from Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.

Released last year as the state's first non-alcoholic IPA, this pour has a "bright citrus medley, balanced bitterness, and a quick, snappy finish," according to Arizona Wilderness' website.

Non-Alcoholic Spellbinder from Wren House

Like its boozy brother, this beer has a "slight effervescence combined with its tropical flavors," according to Wren House.

Dry.P.A. from San Tan Brewing Co.

This concoction uses experimental hops and has notes of citrus and sweet fruit.

Zoom out: Our resident beer expert, John Frank of Axios Denver, recently convened a panel of diverse beer drinkers to taste-test other popular NA pours available at Total Wine and other alcohol retailers.

Here are some of their favorites:

Hazy IPA: Sam Adams Just the Haze. Bursts with tropical fruits and finishes with a soft mouthfeel.

Also good: Untitled Art Non-alcoholic Juicy IPA, Brewdog Non-alcoholic Hazy AF, Best Day Hazy IPA and Gruvi Juicy IPA

IPA: Athletic Run Wild IPA. A go-to with the right balance of hops and malt.

Also good: Boulevard Flying Start IPA

Pilsner: Untitled Art Italian Style Pils. Light, refreshing, and tastes like beer.

Also good: Brooklyn Special Effects Pils

Dark beer: Deschutes Black Butte Non-Alcoholic. Rich and smooth without being filling.

Also good: Bravus Peanut Butter Dark

Fruited beer: Bravus Blood Orange IPA. Fruit in NA beer really amps the flavor.

Also good: Brooklyn Special Effects Grapefruit IPA

Lager: Athletic Upside Dawn Golden. Classic and clean-flavored.

Also good: Untitled Art American Gold and Sierra Nevada Trail Pass Golden

Wheat: Blue Moon Non-alcoholic Belgian White. A lot of orange and spice character in a full-body sip.