7 things to do in metro Phoenix this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Don't waste the first weekend of 2024! Check out these Valley events:

When and where: Friday-Sunday 9am-5pm | Mesa Community College

Details: You'll find unique rocks, jewelry, children's exhibits and more at the Valley's largest gem and mineral show.

Cost: Free!

When and where: Friday and Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-4pm | Phoenix Convention Center South Building

Details: Talk with home improvement professionals for 2024 remodeling inspiration. Catch Mina Starsiak, star of HGTV's "Good Bones," Saturday at 1pm.

Cost: $9.50

When and where: Friday 5-7pm | Whyman Park in Tolleson

Details: Taste cuisine from a variety of mobile kitchens and dine al fresco with the family.

Cost: Free!

When and where: Friday 5:30-8:30pm | Phoenix Zoo

Details: Celebrate the Latin holiday Noche de los Reyes Magos with live mariachi music, food, games, activities and more.

Cost: Included with ZooLights admission

When and where: Friday 6-10pm | All over downtown Phoenix, but mostly Roosevelt Row Arts District

Details: The first First Friday of the year will see the return of one of the Valley's most popular pop-up markets and art showcases. Also, enjoy free and discounted admission to 70 galleries and museums.

Cost: Free, but donations welcome. Register here.

When and where: Saturday 8-9am | Sunrise Pool in Peoria

Details: Enjoy free breakfast and a 40-ish-degree swim across the pool, while learning about water safety. All children who complete the chilly journey get a t-shirt.

Cost: Free, but donations welcome. Register here.

When and where: Sunday 10am-4pm | Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix

Details: Check out local pottery and Bonsai art in one of the most beautiful pockets of Phoenix.

Cost: $15 in advance, $17 at the gate