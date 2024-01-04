Jan 4, 2024 - News

7 things to do in metro Phoenix this weekend

headshot
Illustration of "Weekend" in graffiti on a brick wall.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Don't waste the first weekend of 2024!

Check out these Valley events:

Flagg Gem and Mineral Show

When and where: Friday-Sunday 9am-5pm | Mesa Community College

Details: You'll find unique rocks, jewelry, children's exhibits and more at the Valley's largest gem and mineral show.

Cost: Free!

Phoenix Home & Garden Show

When and where: Friday and Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-4pm | Phoenix Convention Center South Building

Details: Talk with home improvement professionals for 2024 remodeling inspiration. Catch Mina Starsiak, star of HGTV's "Good Bones," Saturday at 1pm.

Cost: $9.50

Food Trucks in the Park

When and where: Friday 5-7pm | Whyman Park in Tolleson

Details: Taste cuisine from a variety of mobile kitchens and dine al fresco with the family.

Cost: Free!

Night of the Three Kings

When and where: Friday 5:30-8:30pm | Phoenix Zoo

Details: Celebrate the Latin holiday Noche de los Reyes Magos with live mariachi music, food, games, activities and more.

Cost: Included with ZooLights admission

First Friday Art Walk

When and where: Friday 6-10pm | All over downtown Phoenix, but mostly Roosevelt Row Arts District

Details: The first First Friday of the year will see the return of one of the Valley's most popular pop-up markets and art showcases. Also, enjoy free and discounted admission to 70 galleries and museums.

Cost: Free, but donations welcome. Register here.

Winter Water Safety Day and Polar Plunge

When and where: Saturday 8-9am | Sunrise Pool in Peoria

Details: Enjoy free breakfast and a 40-ish-degree swim across the pool, while learning about water safety. All children who complete the chilly journey get a t-shirt.

Cost: Free, but donations welcome. Register here.

Annual Bonsai & Pottery Exhibit

When and where: Sunday 10am-4pm | Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix

Details: Check out local pottery and Bonsai art in one of the most beautiful pockets of Phoenix.

Cost: $15 in advance, $17 at the gate

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more