7 things to do in metro Phoenix this weekend
Don't waste the first weekend of 2024!
Check out these Valley events:
Flagg Gem and Mineral Show
When and where: Friday-Sunday 9am-5pm | Mesa Community College
Details: You'll find unique rocks, jewelry, children's exhibits and more at the Valley's largest gem and mineral show.
Cost: Free!
Phoenix Home & Garden Show
When and where: Friday and Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-4pm | Phoenix Convention Center South Building
Details: Talk with home improvement professionals for 2024 remodeling inspiration. Catch Mina Starsiak, star of HGTV's "Good Bones," Saturday at 1pm.
Cost: $9.50
Food Trucks in the Park
When and where: Friday 5-7pm | Whyman Park in Tolleson
Details: Taste cuisine from a variety of mobile kitchens and dine al fresco with the family.
Cost: Free!
Night of the Three Kings
When and where: Friday 5:30-8:30pm | Phoenix Zoo
Details: Celebrate the Latin holiday Noche de los Reyes Magos with live mariachi music, food, games, activities and more.
Cost: Included with ZooLights admission
First Friday Art Walk
When and where: Friday 6-10pm | All over downtown Phoenix, but mostly Roosevelt Row Arts District
Details: The first First Friday of the year will see the return of one of the Valley's most popular pop-up markets and art showcases. Also, enjoy free and discounted admission to 70 galleries and museums.
Cost: Free, but donations welcome. Register here.
Winter Water Safety Day and Polar Plunge
When and where: Saturday 8-9am | Sunrise Pool in Peoria
Details: Enjoy free breakfast and a 40-ish-degree swim across the pool, while learning about water safety. All children who complete the chilly journey get a t-shirt.
Cost: Free, but donations welcome. Register here.
Annual Bonsai & Pottery Exhibit
When and where: Sunday 10am-4pm | Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix
Details: Check out local pottery and Bonsai art in one of the most beautiful pockets of Phoenix.
Cost: $15 in advance, $17 at the gate
