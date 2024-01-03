Alchemy 48 brings speakeasy cocktails to downtown Mesa
I can't stop raving about Alchemy 48, a new speakeasy underneath Level 1 Arcade Bar in downtown Mesa.
State of play: Speakeasies are a dime a dozen in the Valley these days, and many are gimmicky. So I was pleasantly surprised by this spot that opened in November.
Zoom in: You either have to walk through the arcade bar or enter through the back to reach the staircase to Alchemy 48. Once inside, your party must solve a riddle to find the main door to the cocktail parlor.
- Between the sneaky entrance and 1920s decor, you'll feel like you're living through Prohibition.
Drink up: The cocktail list is expansive, with spirit-forward options like the Alchemy R N' R, a house-made rock and rye old fashioned, and bubbly pours like the French 48.
- Everything my group ordered was guzzled down and quickly refilled.
Be smart: The bar is open every day until at least midnight, making it one of very few late-night options in downtown Mesa.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.