Tell me, Mrs. Rita: Tarot with Tempe's famous psychic

No one knows for sure what 2024 holds, but I recently sought some guidance from a member of our community who might have some clues. State of play: Mrs. Rita's Spiritual Awakening Center, memorialized in a 1992 song by the Gin Blossoms, has provided psychic readings to generations of Arizonans in its 40 years in Tempe.

Nancy, the current spiritual guide on duty, is Rita's granddaughter. Throughout four decades a member of the family has operated the center, Nancy told us.

Zoom in: When I arrived, I asked Nancy if she could do a tarot reading for the city of Phoenix to get a glimpse of what big news events we may see this year. But that's not how the cards work, she explained.

Tarot is meant as a tool to have a deep and personal conversation about your life and where it's headed. In other words, if I wanted the true experience, I needed to focus the reading on myself.

I've always been a bit of a fraidy-cat when it comes to clairvoyance, but I decided to give it a whirl — in the name of journalism.

How it works: Nancy handed me the deck and asked me to shuffle.

She placed 12 cards face up in front of me — each representing a month of the next year. Starting with the current month, she explained each card and its meaning, depending on its positioning.

She also offered advice as we talked through what each card may signify in my life.

For example, it was OK when a card showing I'd spent a lot of money came up in December (the holidays are expensive!). But when a similar card came up again in February, she recommended I evaluate my finances.

Be smart: Tarot readings work only if you participate in the conversation.

Be present: I was nervously chattering when we began, and Nancy instructed me to stop asking so many questions.

The death card: Before we began, Nancy kindly explained that I should not fret if she pulled a death card. It does not mean someone will die; it symbolizes change.

The bottom line: Before our session ended, Nancy left me with this advice and she told me I could share it with my readers, too: