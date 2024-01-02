Jan 2, 2024 - Food and Drink

Savor Filipino pork dishes at the Flaming Pig

headshot
A square plate with white rice, thin noodles, egg rolls and chunks of pork in brown sauce.

Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

I have at least a passing familiarity with Filipino food, and every time I've had it, I loved it.

  • But for whatever reason, I hadn't tried the Flaming Pig, a Filipino restaurant in my neighborhood that opened in 2021, so I decided to rectify the situation.

Details: The Flaming Pig is at 1534 W. Camelback Road.

What I ordered: There were some beef, chicken and seafood dishes that sounded delicious, but Filipino food is pork-heavy and, as the name implies, the Flaming Pig stays the course.

  • I went with the lunch special, with Filipino pancit noodles, thin pork egg rolls, white rice and a choice of meat, which for me was the adobo pork. The chunks of meat are cooked in garlic, soy sauce and vinegar.
  • You've also got the option of adobo chicken or bicol express — mildly spicy pork cubes with shrimp paste and coconut cream.

The verdict: The pork was tender and garlicky, full of flavor without being spicy, and the noodles were salty and delicious.

  • The tables have grills on them, a remnant of the Korean barbecue that previously occupied the building, so come in for a real treat.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more