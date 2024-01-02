Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

I have at least a passing familiarity with Filipino food, and every time I've had it, I loved it. But for whatever reason, I hadn't tried the Flaming Pig, a Filipino restaurant in my neighborhood that opened in 2021, so I decided to rectify the situation.

Details: The Flaming Pig is at 1534 W. Camelback Road.

What I ordered: There were some beef, chicken and seafood dishes that sounded delicious, but Filipino food is pork-heavy and, as the name implies, the Flaming Pig stays the course.

I went with the lunch special, with Filipino pancit noodles, thin pork egg rolls, white rice and a choice of meat, which for me was the adobo pork. The chunks of meat are cooked in garlic, soy sauce and vinegar.

You've also got the option of adobo chicken or bicol express — mildly spicy pork cubes with shrimp paste and coconut cream.

The verdict: The pork was tender and garlicky, full of flavor without being spicy, and the noodles were salty and delicious.