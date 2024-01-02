Jan 2, 2024 - Food and Drink
Savor Filipino pork dishes at the Flaming Pig
I have at least a passing familiarity with Filipino food, and every time I've had it, I loved it.
- But for whatever reason, I hadn't tried the Flaming Pig, a Filipino restaurant in my neighborhood that opened in 2021, so I decided to rectify the situation.
Details: The Flaming Pig is at 1534 W. Camelback Road.
What I ordered: There were some beef, chicken and seafood dishes that sounded delicious, but Filipino food is pork-heavy and, as the name implies, the Flaming Pig stays the course.
- I went with the lunch special, with Filipino pancit noodles, thin pork egg rolls, white rice and a choice of meat, which for me was the adobo pork. The chunks of meat are cooked in garlic, soy sauce and vinegar.
- You've also got the option of adobo chicken or bicol express — mildly spicy pork cubes with shrimp paste and coconut cream.
The verdict: The pork was tender and garlicky, full of flavor without being spicy, and the noodles were salty and delicious.
- The tables have grills on them, a remnant of the Korean barbecue that previously occupied the building, so come in for a real treat.
