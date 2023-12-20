Four New Year's Eve events in metro Phoenix for last-minute planners

Share on email (opens in new window)

If you haven't yet nailed down your end-of-year festivities, check out these New Year's Eve events!

🪩 For the '70s guys and gals: Disco Bash

When and where: 9pm | Pedal Haus Brewery DTPHX

9pm | Pedal Haus Brewery DTPHX Details: Boogie to '70s classics as you watch the disco ball drop at midnight.

Boogie to '70s classics as you watch the disco ball drop at midnight. Price: Starting at $6

💃 For the flapper: Gatsby's House

When and where: 8pm | Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel

8pm | Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel Details: Join other "movers and shakers" in celebrating 100 years since the end of prohibition with free-flowing cocktails and dancing.

Join other "movers and shakers" in celebrating 100 years since the end of prohibition with free-flowing cocktails and dancing. Price: Starting at $85

😋 For the foodie: Mora Italian NYE Dinner

When and where: Reservations available from 5-10pm | Mora Italian

Reservations available from 5-10pm | Mora Italian Details: If a fancy dinner is more your speed, try the special menu, which includes a choice of butter poached lobster tail, whole roasted tenderloin or squid ink tagliolini.

If a fancy dinner is more your speed, try the special menu, which includes a choice of butter poached lobster tail, whole roasted tenderloin or squid ink tagliolini. Price: $110 per person

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 For the kiddos: Happy Noon Year Celebration