58 mins ago - Things to Do
Four New Year's Eve events in metro Phoenix for last-minute planners
If you haven't yet nailed down your end-of-year festivities, check out these New Year's Eve events!
🪩 For the '70s guys and gals: Disco Bash
- When and where: 9pm | Pedal Haus Brewery DTPHX
- Details: Boogie to '70s classics as you watch the disco ball drop at midnight.
- Price: Starting at $6
💃 For the flapper: Gatsby's House
- When and where: 8pm | Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel
- Details: Join other "movers and shakers" in celebrating 100 years since the end of prohibition with free-flowing cocktails and dancing.
- Price: Starting at $85
😋 For the foodie: Mora Italian NYE Dinner
- When and where: Reservations available from 5-10pm | Mora Italian
- Details: If a fancy dinner is more your speed, try the special menu, which includes a choice of butter poached lobster tail, whole roasted tenderloin or squid ink tagliolini.
- Price: $110 per person
👨👩👧👦 For the kiddos: Happy Noon Year Celebration
- When and where: 9am-noon or 1-4pm | Children's Museum of Phoenix
- Details: Celebrate all the fun of New Year's Eve — like a balloon drop and sparkling cider toast — during the day so the kids (and maybe mom and dad, too) can call it a night early.
- Price: $27 per person
