After driving past Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken more times than I can count, I finally gave into my culinary curiosity and stopped in for lunch.

State of play: Gus's opened its first Arizona location in Mesa in 2021 and has since opened three other restaurants in Phoenix.

I decided to sample the goods at its 16th Street location, just south of Campbell Avenue.

There's no pretensions to be found here. You get your meal on a picnic-style paper plate and red-and-white checkered plastic tablecloth, so they're relying on the food to speak for itself.

What I ordered: The three-piece fried chicken meal, spicy as it comes.

Gus's serves Southern spicy fried chicken, not Nashville-style hot chicken.

The verdict: The chicken was moist, tender and full of flavor, with just enough kick to make you notice the heat, without it being overpowering.

I took my server's suggestion and ordered the mac and cheese, and I was glad I did. I'm not sure what the red seasoning is that joins the shredded, melted cheese it's topped with, but it's as flavorful as any mac and cheese you'll find.

Gus's website notes that most of the sides "tend to be on the sweeter side" to balance the spiciness of the chicken, and the baked beans do a good job of that.

Zoom out: Gus's is relatively new to the Valley, but it has a long history.