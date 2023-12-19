28 mins ago - Food and Drink

Try some juicy, spicy Southern-style fried chicken at Gus's

headshot
A paper plate with pieces of fried chicken, baked beans and macaroni and cheese.

Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

After driving past Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken more times than I can count, I finally gave into my culinary curiosity and stopped in for lunch.

State of play: Gus's opened its first Arizona location in Mesa in 2021 and has since opened three other restaurants in Phoenix.

  • I decided to sample the goods at its 16th Street location, just south of Campbell Avenue.
  • There's no pretensions to be found here. You get your meal on a picnic-style paper plate and red-and-white checkered plastic tablecloth, so they're relying on the food to speak for itself.

What I ordered: The three-piece fried chicken meal, spicy as it comes.

  • Gus's serves Southern spicy fried chicken, not Nashville-style hot chicken.

The verdict: The chicken was moist, tender and full of flavor, with just enough kick to make you notice the heat, without it being overpowering.

  • I took my server's suggestion and ordered the mac and cheese, and I was glad I did. I'm not sure what the red seasoning is that joins the shredded, melted cheese it's topped with, but it's as flavorful as any mac and cheese you'll find.
  • Gus's website notes that most of the sides "tend to be on the sweeter side" to balance the spiciness of the chicken, and the baked beans do a good job of that.

Zoom out: Gus's is relatively new to the Valley, but it has a long history.

  • After years of selling their chicken in a Mason, Tennessee, tavern, the owners opened their first restaurant in 1973 as Maggie's Short Orders.
  • It reopened under its current name in 1984 and now has 40 locations nationwide.
