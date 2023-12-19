Filiberto's celebrates 30 years in Arizona

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Arizona institution Filiberto's is celebrating 30 years of Mexican food at their 24-hour drive-thru windows.

Flashback: The Tenorio family opened its first Filiberto's restaurant in Mesa in 1993, after five years in San Diego, the Arizona Republic reported.

Fast food Mexican restaurants were popularized in California by a chain called "Roberto's." But Filiberto's was the first of its kind in the Valley, per The Republic.

Today, there are dozens of Filiberto's across Arizona, plus a few in California and New Mexico. Many other "-berto's" restaurants have popped up, too, serving similar menus.

What they're saying: "Don't be fooled!! There is 1… only 1!" Filiberto's prints on its to-go cups.

Jessica's thought bubble: Filiberto's is my favorite comfort food, a place that's been kind to me at my best and worst.

I have fond memories of my dad bringing home chorizo breakfast burritos on Saturday mornings. Thankful reflections of digging into rolled tacos after late-night council meetings. And foggy flashbacks of Uber drivers kindly taking me through the drive-thru for a bean burrito to stave off a hangover.

The bottom line: Happy birthday to the OG! 🥳