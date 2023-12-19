Filiberto's celebrates 30 years in Arizona
Arizona institution Filiberto's is celebrating 30 years of Mexican food at their 24-hour drive-thru windows.
Flashback: The Tenorio family opened its first Filiberto's restaurant in Mesa in 1993, after five years in San Diego, the Arizona Republic reported.
- Fast food Mexican restaurants were popularized in California by a chain called "Roberto's." But Filiberto's was the first of its kind in the Valley, per The Republic.
Today, there are dozens of Filiberto's across Arizona, plus a few in California and New Mexico. Many other "-berto's" restaurants have popped up, too, serving similar menus.
What they're saying: "Don't be fooled!! There is 1… only 1!" Filiberto's prints on its to-go cups.
Jessica's thought bubble: Filiberto's is my favorite comfort food, a place that's been kind to me at my best and worst.
- I have fond memories of my dad bringing home chorizo breakfast burritos on Saturday mornings. Thankful reflections of digging into rolled tacos after late-night council meetings. And foggy flashbacks of Uber drivers kindly taking me through the drive-thru for a bean burrito to stave off a hangover.
The bottom line: Happy birthday to the OG! 🥳
