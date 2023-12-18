Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer speaks to reporters at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Elections Center on Nov. 9, 2022. Photo: Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images

Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer has taken a lot of flak from his fellow Republicans over the past three years, but as he moves forward with his re-election campaign, it's unclear what kind of challenge he might face in the GOP primary.

Driving the news: Richer told Axios Phoenix he'll file his statement of interest for the Republican primary in the new year.

He hasn't yet filed the public document that's required to begin collecting signatures to qualify for the ballot, prompting questions about his plans.

Context: Republicans who promote conspiracy theories about the past two elections and falsely contend they were rigged against former President Trump and other GOP candidates have been implacably hostile to Richer — a staunch defender of the county's election system.

Richer has received death threats and been the subject of baseless allegations and conspiracy theories.

Rumors have floated around that he might run as an independent to avoid a primary challenge.

State of play: It's unclear whether he'll face a challenge in the GOP primary.

A Republican named Steven Hines filed a statement of interest in June, but told Axios Phoenix he's no longer running and he'll attempt to recruit a new primary opponent for Richer.

GOP election attorney Jennifer Wright had been a suggested challenger for Richer, but she told us it's just "rumors mixed with a lot of wishful thinking."

Zoom in: Richer said some of the people he's clashed with most since taking office are Republicans, and he's gained a lot of support from outside the GOP. But his polling shows net favorability among primary voters.

He expects about 400,000 people to vote in the GOP primary.

"I think a lot of people just appreciate somebody who upholds conservative values and runs the office. That's what I am," Richer said.

What he's saying: "Moments like that impress upon me sort of the gravity of the moment, and the ability to be part of a larger conversation happening in Arizona and the U.S.," Richer said about why he's running for re-election.

He said he also wants to continue supporting the roughly 170 people who work in Maricopa County elections.

Meanwhile, Democrat Tim Stringham, a U.S. Army and Navy veteran who attended Notre Dame law school, is running after being courted by Maricopa County Democratic Party leaders.

He served with the Army in Afghanistan and oversaw programs to promote human rights and the rule-of-law in Africa as a Judge Advocate General's Corps officer in the Navy.

Stringham is a political newcomer who called the Jan. 6 attack on Congress while he was still on active duty a "wake-up call."

Stringham said he has doubts about Richer's viability in the GOP primary, and criticized him for his work on an Arizona Republican Party-commissioned audit that aired conspiracy theories about the 2018 election.

The other side: Richer defended his work on the audit, but said "some people might have taken the assignment and what I did and worked it into a narrative that was far different than what we aimed to do."