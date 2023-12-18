A vacant lot in the heart of central Phoenix north of downtown is the planned home to an apartment tower, restaurants and even an art gallery.

State of play: Aspirant Development of Scottsdale plans to build a mixed-use development with a 25-story apartment building with 320 units, and about 17,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space on the southwest corner of Central Avenue and McDowell Road.

Additionally, the development will include a 2,500-square-foot art gallery that'll be open to the public.

The project is catty-corner from the Phoenix Art Museum and along the light rail line, so the gallery is "something that made sense," zoning attorney Nick Wood, who represents the project, told Axios Phoenix.

Of note: Aspirant is the developer behind a number of other major projects in the area including The Stewart, Aspire and the Astra high-rise, which Wood noted will be Arizona's tallest building once completed.

Flashback: The site was previously home to the Donnelley Financial Solutions building, but has been vacant for several years since the building was demolished.

What's next: Aspirant expects construction to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and to last about two years.