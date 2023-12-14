8 Phoenix holiday events: Santa-themed bar crawl, "The Nutcracker" and more
With Christmas and New Year's Eve coming up, there's more than enough happening to keep you busy.
If you're looking for some fun for the holidays, we've got you covered:
Phoestivus
When and where: Friday 5-10pm and Saturday 8am-1pm | Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
Details: Enjoy food, drinks, local artisans, hipster Santa and more at this annual event.
Cost: Free
Chandler SantaCon Bar Crawl
When and where: Saturday, 1-8pm | Spirit House
Details: Don your red suit and join your fellow Santas in a downtown Chandler bar crawl.
Cost: $14.99. Ages 21 and older.
"The Nutcracker"
When and where: Thursday through Sunday, this weekend and next | Symphony Hall
Details: Catch the classic Christmastime ballet, which Ballet Arizona is performing through Dec. 24.
Cost: $39 and up
Music Sounds Like Christmas: LIVE!
When and where: Dec. 23, 8pm | Crescent Ballroom
Details: See a live performance of "Music Sounds Like Christmas," a newly released holiday album featuring a collection of Valley musicians.
Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Ages: 16 and older.
Snow Week
When and where: Dec. 26-Jan. 1 | Arizona Science Center
Details: Bring the kids and enjoy the snow hill, snowpal construction zone and "blizzard of activities."
Cost: $15.95 for kids, $21.95 for adults
Die Hard: A Christmas Story
When and where: Through Dec. 30 | The Phoenix Theater Company
Details: The annual puppet show melding "Die Hard" (yes, it's a Christmas movie) with "A Christmas Carol" returns for its sixth year.
Cost: Tickets start at $60. Ages: 17 and older.
ZooLights
When and where: Through Jan. 14, 5:30-10:30pm | Phoenix Zoo
Details: Hundreds of light displays, an interactive Glow Garden, s'mores, Santa and more.
Cost: $25 for members, $30 for non-members online ($30 and $35 at the gate)
"'Twas the Night Before…" by Cirque du Soleil
When and where: Through Dec. 24 | Arizona Financial Theater
Details: Cirque du Soleil reimagines the holiday classic.
Cost: Tickets starting at $70
