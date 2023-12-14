Share on email (opens in new window)

With Christmas and New Year's Eve coming up, there's more than enough happening to keep you busy.

If you're looking for some fun for the holidays, we've got you covered:

When and where: Friday 5-10pm and Saturday 8am-1pm | Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

Details: Enjoy food, drinks, local artisans, hipster Santa and more at this annual event.

Cost: Free

When and where: Saturday, 1-8pm | Spirit House

Details: Don your red suit and join your fellow Santas in a downtown Chandler bar crawl.

Cost: $14.99. Ages 21 and older.

When and where: Thursday through Sunday, this weekend and next | Symphony Hall

Details: Catch the classic Christmastime ballet, which Ballet Arizona is performing through Dec. 24.

Cost: $39 and up

When and where: Dec. 23, 8pm | Crescent Ballroom

Details: See a live performance of "Music Sounds Like Christmas," a newly released holiday album featuring a collection of Valley musicians.

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Ages: 16 and older.

When and where: Dec. 26-Jan. 1 | Arizona Science Center

Details: Bring the kids and enjoy the snow hill, snowpal construction zone and "blizzard of activities."

Cost: $15.95 for kids, $21.95 for adults

When and where: Through Dec. 30 | The Phoenix Theater Company

Details: The annual puppet show melding "Die Hard" (yes, it's a Christmas movie) with "A Christmas Carol" returns for its sixth year.

Cost: Tickets start at $60. Ages: 17 and older.

When and where: Through Jan. 14, 5:30-10:30pm | Phoenix Zoo

Details: Hundreds of light displays, an interactive Glow Garden, s'mores, Santa and more.

Cost: $25 for members, $30 for non-members online ($30 and $35 at the gate)

When and where: Through Dec. 24 | Arizona Financial Theater

Details: Cirque du Soleil reimagines the holiday classic.

Cost: Tickets starting at $70