Hidden gem: Scottsdale's Rift Wine + Tap delights
Some advice: Check out Rift Wine + Tap in south Scottsdale for a low-key hangout with top-notch pours.
State of play: I stumbled upon this spot a few weeks ago with my mom and aunts because our usual wine bar was packed.
Zoom in: Rift is easy to miss — it's tucked in a small strip mall on a stretch of Scottsdale Road that is undergoing a revitalization.
- That means it still has a quaint and cozy feel — a welcome reprieve from the crowded upscale bars located a couple of miles north in Old Town.
- There's also outdoor seating where four-legged friends are welcome.
Details: The bar has an ever-changing selection of wines and craft beers to sample. I went with a new Tempranillo that had a bold flavor. My mom was impressed (and maybe concerned) with how quickly I downed it.
- There's no in-house kitchen, but food trucks park outside most nights.
The bottom line: Go out of your way to try this local gem.
