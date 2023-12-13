Hidden gem: Scottsdale's Rift Wine + Tap delights

Some advice: Check out Rift Wine + Tap in south Scottsdale for a low-key hangout with top-notch pours.

State of play: I stumbled upon this spot a few weeks ago with my mom and aunts because our usual wine bar was packed.

Zoom in: Rift is easy to miss — it's tucked in a small strip mall on a stretch of Scottsdale Road that is undergoing a revitalization.

That means it still has a quaint and cozy feel — a welcome reprieve from the crowded upscale bars located a couple of miles north in Old Town.

There's also outdoor seating where four-legged friends are welcome.

Details: The bar has an ever-changing selection of wines and craft beers to sample. I went with a new Tempranillo that had a bold flavor. My mom was impressed (and maybe concerned) with how quickly I downed it.

There's no in-house kitchen, but food trucks park outside most nights.

The bottom line: Go out of your way to try this local gem.