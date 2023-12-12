There are a lot of great burgers out there, so when Yelp tells you one spot has the "best cheeseburger in your state," you've got to see if it lives up to the hype.

Driving the news: Yelp recently named the best cheeseburger in each state, and that honor in Arizona went to Happy's Hamburgers at 10435 N. Scottsdale Road, just off Shea Boulevard.

What I ordered: Happy's menu is full of mouthwatering burgers, but since it was my first time I started with the basics.

My server recommended the signature burger with fried onions — just a pair of beef patties and cheese.

The verdict: Outstanding. At some point, no matter how delicious a burger is, I feel like it can stand only so far above the rest.

Still, Happy's cheeseburger is as good as it gets.

Is it really the best in Arizona? I don't know. Would I stack Happy's up against any other burger in town? Absolutely.

Of note: If you're looking to try Happy's Yelp-approved burgers, learn from my mistake and wait a couple of weeks until the buzz dies down a little.