Award-winning Italian restaurant Ambrogio15 coming to Biltmore Fashion Park
The shuttered California Pizza Kitchen at Biltmore Fashion Park is getting a more authentic upgrade.
What's happening: San Diego-based Ambrogio15 will take its award-winning Milanese fare beyond California for the first time when it opens the Phoenix location in January.
The big picture: Ambrogio15 started as just a pizza restaurant but has expanded its offerings to include dishes from the owner's hometown of Milan.
- Menu items at their San Diego locations include carbonara with housemade pici pasta, deconstructed lasagna with white ragu and "paper-thin" pizza with shaved truffle.
- The restaurant also boasts an extensive list of natural, organic and biodynamic wines.
Zoom in: The design of the Phoenix restaurant will also borrow inspiration from fashion-forward Milan, with a "soaring, sleek and wood-lined" decor, according to the company.
Driving the news: Ambrogio15 is looking to hire managers, cooks, servers, bartenders and hosts ahead of its grand opening.
- Those interested can apply online and stop into the restaurant Tuesday through Thursday at 9am for interviews.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.