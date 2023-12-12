Award-winning Italian restaurant Ambrogio15 coming to Biltmore Fashion Park

Share on email (opens in new window)

The shuttered California Pizza Kitchen at Biltmore Fashion Park is getting a more authentic upgrade.

What's happening: San Diego-based Ambrogio15 will take its award-winning Milanese fare beyond California for the first time when it opens the Phoenix location in January.

The big picture: Ambrogio15 started as just a pizza restaurant but has expanded its offerings to include dishes from the owner's hometown of Milan.

Menu items at their San Diego locations include carbonara with housemade pici pasta, deconstructed lasagna with white ragu and "paper-thin" pizza with shaved truffle.

The restaurant also boasts an extensive list of natural, organic and biodynamic wines.

Zoom in: The design of the Phoenix restaurant will also borrow inspiration from fashion-forward Milan, with a "soaring, sleek and wood-lined" decor, according to the company.

Driving the news: Ambrogio15 is looking to hire managers, cooks, servers, bartenders and hosts ahead of its grand opening.