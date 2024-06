Share on email (opens in new window)

The southwest corner of Van Buren Street and Fairway Drive in Avondale. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

The corner of Van Buren Street and Fairway Drive in Avondale is going to get a lot busier soon. Driving the news: Nothing is happening at the intersection yet, but developers have submitted plans for a pair of luxury apartment complexes.

Fairway Residences will have 286 units on a vacant, 14-acre lot on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Cerro Vista, which will be just east of the intersection on the north side of Van Buren, will include another 249 units.

The northern side of the Cerro Vista project will border the Fairway Commerce Center, a planned logistics center on Fairway and Corporate Drive that's nearing completion.

Other nearby multifamily housing projects are well underway.

Two projects, with a combined 681 apartment units, are under construction on the north side of Van Buren, just west at 119th Avenue.

Details: Fairway Residences will consist of multiple two- and three-story buildings with a maximum of 24 units apiece.

It will include amenities such as a rideshare pickup and drop-off lane, a greenbelt feature, a clubhouse, pool and spa and a pet amenity space.

Cerro Vista will have five buildings of two or three stories with "luxurious urban loft apartments."

The design of the complex is intended to encourage residents to walk in open spaces and "foster connections and relationships among neighbors, while respecting privacy."

What's next: Both projects' plans are approved by the city, but engineering permits have yet to be issued and no construction has begun.

You tell us: Have you wondered what's being built in your neighborhood? Or wondered about a vacant lot near you?