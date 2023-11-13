Nov 13, 2023 - Food and Drink
Where to order Thanksgiving takeout in metro Phoenix
Life hack: Let one of the Valley's professional chefs handle Thanksgiving dinner while you sit back and relax.
- Here are some local restaurants offering catering packages this turkey day:
- The deal: 3 pounds of white-meat turkey breast, 2 quarts of mashed potatoes, 1 quart of gravy, 1 quart of stuffing, 1 pint of cranberry sauce, 1 quart of macaroni and cheese, 6 Kaiser rolls and a pie.
- Price: $225 for the meal, which feeds 6-8 people. Individual items are also available.
- Details: Call 602-776-0992 to place your order by Nov. 21 at 2pm for pickup by 6:30pm on Nov. 22.
- The deal: Each location has a different "everything but the turkey" menu with options like clam and chorizo stuffing, Hasselback cheese fondue and lobster mashed potatoes.
- Price: $150
- Details: Order by Nov. 20 for Nov. 22 pickup.
- The deal: Turkey, chorizo cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, orange cranberry relish, buttered green beans, rolls.
- Price: $71 per person, $32 for children ages 12 and under
- Details: Order online by Nov. 21 at 5pm and call 480-624-5431 to schedule Thanksgiving day pickup.
- The deal: Turkey, whipped potatoes, gravy, sweet potato gratin, butternut squash soup, stuffing, bacon and Brussels sprouts hash, cranberry chutney, rolls.
- Price: $249 for half turkey, $399 for whole turkey
- Details: Call 480-421-7997 to place your order by 5pm on Nov. 18
- The deal: If you can handle the main course, True Food has desserts and sides including roasted Brussels sprouts, honey-roasted carrots and caramelized onion grain pilaf.
- Price: A squash pie, six chocolate chip cookies and your choice of two sides for $84.
- Details: Available through Nov. 22
- The deal: 1½-pound turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and potato gratin.
- Price: $65
- Details: Order online. Must be picked up by 7pm on Nov. 22
- The deal: Pull-apart garlic bread, choice of salad, choice of meatballs, two pounds of pasta and mini cannoli.
- Price: $120
Details: Order via email by Nov. 17 and pick up before 8pm on Nov. 22.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.