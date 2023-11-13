Where to order Thanksgiving takeout in metro Phoenix

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Life hack: Let one of the Valley's professional chefs handle Thanksgiving dinner while you sit back and relax. Here are some local restaurants offering catering packages this turkey day:

Miracle Mile Deli

The deal: 3 pounds of white-meat turkey breast, 2 quarts of mashed potatoes, 1 quart of gravy, 1 quart of stuffing, 1 pint of cranberry sauce, 1 quart of macaroni and cheese, 6 Kaiser rolls and a pie.

3 pounds of white-meat turkey breast, 2 quarts of mashed potatoes, 1 quart of gravy, 1 quart of stuffing, 1 pint of cranberry sauce, 1 quart of macaroni and cheese, 6 Kaiser rolls and a pie. Price: $225 for the meal, which feeds 6-8 people. Individual items are also available.

$225 for the meal, which feeds 6-8 people. Individual items are also available. Details: Call 602-776-0992 to place your order by Nov. 21 at 2pm for pickup by 6:30pm on Nov. 22.

Chula Seafood

The deal: Each location has a different "everything but the turkey" menu with options like clam and chorizo stuffing, Hasselback cheese fondue and lobster mashed potatoes.

Each location has a different "everything but the turkey" menu with options like clam and chorizo stuffing, Hasselback cheese fondue and lobster mashed potatoes. Price: $150

$150 Details: Order by Nov. 20 for Nov. 22 pickup.

Hearth '61

The deal: Turkey, chorizo cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, orange cranberry relish, buttered green beans, rolls.

Turkey, chorizo cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, orange cranberry relish, buttered green beans, rolls. Price: $71 per person, $32 for children ages 12 and under

$71 per person, $32 for children ages 12 and under Details: Order online by Nov. 21 at 5pm and call 480-624-5431 to schedule Thanksgiving day pickup.

Zuzu

The deal: Turkey, whipped potatoes, gravy, sweet potato gratin, butternut squash soup, stuffing, bacon and Brussels sprouts hash, cranberry chutney, rolls.

Turkey, whipped potatoes, gravy, sweet potato gratin, butternut squash soup, stuffing, bacon and Brussels sprouts hash, cranberry chutney, rolls. Price: $249 for half turkey, $399 for whole turkey

Details: Call 480-421-7997 to place your order by 5pm on Nov. 18

True Food Kitchen

The deal: If you can handle the main course, True Food has desserts and sides including roasted Brussels sprouts, honey-roasted carrots and caramelized onion grain pilaf.

If you can handle the main course, True Food has desserts and sides including roasted Brussels sprouts, honey-roasted carrots and caramelized onion grain pilaf. Price: A squash pie, six chocolate chip cookies and your choice of two sides for $84.

A squash pie, six chocolate chip cookies and your choice of two sides for $84. Details: Available through Nov. 22

Eat Up Drive In

The deal: 1½-pound turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and potato gratin.

1½-pound turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and potato gratin. Price: $65

$65 Details: Order online. Must be picked up by 7pm on Nov. 22

The Sicilian Butcher

The deal: Pull-apart garlic bread, choice of salad, choice of meatballs, two pounds of pasta and mini cannoli.

Pull-apart garlic bread, choice of salad, choice of meatballs, two pounds of pasta and mini cannoli. Price: $120

Details: Order via email by Nov. 17 and pick up before 8pm on Nov. 22.