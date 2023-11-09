A historic diner and soda fountain in central Phoenix has raised more than $23,000 since it started a GoFundMe campaign to help reopen about a month ago.

Yes, but: It still has a long way to go.

State of play: MacAlpine's Diner and Soda Fountain on Seventh Street between Thomas and McDowell roads is trying to raise $92,500.

That would cover the estimated cost of reopening, including supplies, equipment, staff, maintenance and monthly bills, owner Monica Heizenrader wrote on GoFundMe.

She estimated that would keep MacAlpine's running through Valentine's Day while they work to repay outstanding debts and refinance the building.

Heizenrader added she's also planning to sell some furniture from her house to fund the reopening.

1 big goal: There's no deadline for when Heizenrader needs to hit her fundraising goal, but she told Axios Phoenix she hopes to reopen in December.

Catch up quick: MacAlpine's shut its doors in March 2020 when the pandemic closed many restaurants in Arizona and beyond.

They reopened for to-go orders in late May that year but closed again about six weeks later.

Since, Heizenrader's husband, Cary, who owned and ran the restaurant with her, died.

A few months later, Heizenrader suffered a fall and was bedridden, scuttling plans for a reopening.

What she's saying: "I'm optimistic," Heizenrader told us. "I think enough people really love MacAlpine's and realize how special it is, that I think we can pull it together. It would be a tragedy to see it not reopen. It's just such an irreplaceable piece of Arizona history."

Heizenrader and her husband bought the restaurant in 2001.

Flashback: MacAlpine's opened in 1929 — the GoFundMe compares it to "It's a Wonderful Life," "Back to the Future" and "Happy Days."

It opened in 1929, and Heizenrader said its regular customers included Frank Lloyd Wright, Barry Goldwater, John McCain, Rose Mofford and Wayne Newton.

She said Newton was rumored to have been discovered at the restaurant, though she's never been able to verify the story.

"When you walk through the door, you feel like you've been transported to a simpler time and the feeling is amazing," Heizenrader said.

You tell us: Are you a former MacAlpine's customer? We'd love to hear your stories about this historic diner.