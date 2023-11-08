Election results: Phoenix voters appear to pass bond

Phoenix voters Tuesday night approved a bond for the first time since 2006, according to early results.

Why it matters: The $500 million program will allow the city to take on major capital projects like a Latino Cultural Center, new and improved police and fire stations, additional splash pads and pools.

What they're saying: "This bond is a down-payment on our future that will help us meet our needs as a growing city," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego tweeted Tuesday.

Zoom out: Voters also appear to have approved three bond programs in the West Valley and rejected one other, according to preliminary vote counts.

Glendale will spend $160 million on public safety facilities and street improvements.

Surprise voters appear to have signed off on $100 million for transportation and public safety projects.

Goodyear will spend up to $232 million on public safety, streets and parks.

El Mirage voters likely rejected $41.5 million for a second fire station, a police station expansion, a new city court facility and an expansion to city hall.

1 historic win: Litchfield Park voters approved a measure to become Arizona's first new charter city in more than 40 years, early results show.

Meanwhile, targeted campaigns against school funding initiatives appear to have worked in several districts.

Measures in the Mesa Public Schools, Gilbert Public Schools, Liberty Elementary, Litchfield Elementary, Queen Creek Unified and Deer Valley Unified and Fountain Hills Unified districts were failing as of Tuesday night's results.

The bonds for Mesa Public Schools and Litchfield Elementary were losing by thin margins as of 9pm Tuesday.

The Mesa Public Schools override, Agua Fria Union bond, and Pendergast Elementary bond and override were passing by a thin margin.

What we're watching: When bonds and overrides have failed in some districts in the past, they were approved the following year after parents saw the impact of funding cuts.

Of note: Tuesday's results represent ballots received through the weekend, which are likely the vast majority cast. Maricopa County will release additional results daily until it is finished counting. Results won't be official until they are canvassed later this month.