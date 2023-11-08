This week's hot home is one of the most unique we've seen on the market in a long time.

Why we love it: This 1913 bungalow has a detached studio with a wet bar and has been expertly restored to keep the historical properties of the home alive — like with a still-accessible bomb shelter added in 1961.

Neighborhood: Roosevelt

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,898 square feet

Listing agent: Sherry Rampy with Brokers Hub Realty

Features: Real wood floors, custom tile, clawfoot tub, soapstone countertops, oiled bronze hardware, original woodwork, stone fireplace, automatic backyard gate

The bomb shelter entrance. Photo: Courtesy of Sherry Rampy with Brokers Hub Realty

822 N. 5th Ave. Photo: Courtesy of Sherry Rampy with Brokers Hub Realty

