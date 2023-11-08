2 hours ago - Real Estate
Hot home: 1913 Phoenix bungalow complete with bomb shelter
This week's hot home is one of the most unique we've seen on the market in a long time.
822 N. Fifth Ave. — $925,000
Why we love it: This 1913 bungalow has a detached studio with a wet bar and has been expertly restored to keep the historical properties of the home alive — like with a still-accessible bomb shelter added in 1961.
Neighborhood: Roosevelt
Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,898 square feet
Listing agent: Sherry Rampy with Brokers Hub Realty
Features: Real wood floors, custom tile, clawfoot tub, soapstone countertops, oiled bronze hardware, original woodwork, stone fireplace, automatic backyard gate
