Hot home: 1913 Phoenix bungalow complete with bomb shelter

A bungalow.

822 N. Fifth Ave. Photo: Courtesy of Sherry Rampy with Brokers Hub Realty

This week's hot home is one of the most unique we've seen on the market in a long time.

822 N. Fifth Ave. — $925,000

Why we love it: This 1913 bungalow has a detached studio with a wet bar and has been expertly restored to keep the historical properties of the home alive — like with a still-accessible bomb shelter added in 1961.

Neighborhood: Roosevelt

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,898 square feet

Listing agent: Sherry Rampy with Brokers Hub Realty

Features: Real wood floors, custom tile, clawfoot tub, soapstone countertops, oiled bronze hardware, original woodwork, stone fireplace, automatic backyard gate

A bomb shelter entrance.
The bomb shelter entrance. Photo: Courtesy of Sherry Rampy with Brokers Hub Realty
A sitting room.
822 N. 5th Ave. Photo: Courtesy of Sherry Rampy with Brokers Hub Realty
A bonus room with wet bar.
822 N. Fifth Ave. Photo: Courtesy of Sherry Rampy with Brokers Hub Realty
A backyard.
822 N. Fifth Ave. Photo: Courtesy of Sherry Rampy with Brokers Hub Realty
