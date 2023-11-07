There seemed to be a lot of buzz about the inaugural location of Angie's Prime Grill, which, like its lobster counterpart, boasts high-end food for fast-food prices, so I made my way to the north side.

Zoom in: Angie's Prime Grill, in north Phoenix at 880 E. Lone Cactus Drive, is the sister restaurant of Angie's Lobster — "Home of $9.99 lobster meals" —which already has six Valley locations.

They have similarly priced steak and chicken meals, and $10.99 lobster tails, though that offering is more limited than the chain's lobster-specific restaurants.

Each protein is available in a warm bowl, burrito or salad.

From there, choose flavor styles, including BBQ, Cobb, Greek, Harvest, Mexican and Seasonal Apple & Bacon.

What I ordered: How could I go with anything but steak on my first visit?

I tried the warm bowl Mexican-style, which included corn, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, avocado, cotija cheese and a cilantro lime sauce.

The verdict: Pretty solid. The steak was tasty and tender, and I liked the flavor.

I also ordered Angie's berries and cream beverage, which I didn't realize was an energy drink. It tasted good and probably gave me an unexpected pick-me-up after lunch.

What's next: I'll be back to try some of the other styles, and now I'm definitely looking forward to trying Angie's Lobster soon.