Native American Connections builds affordable housing for homeless seniors

A construction site at the northwest corner of Third Street and Osborn. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

If you've driven past a construction site at the northwest corner of Third Street and Osborn and wondered what's being built — and we know from our emails that some readers have — we've got you.

Driving the news: Native American Connections, a nonprofit that operates affordable housing sites across the Valley, is constructing a four-story building with 48 units for chronically homeless seniors, according to documents submitted to the City of Phoenix.

Why it matters: The Valley is struggling with a massive homelessness problem, much of it fueled by a lack of affordable housing.

Details: NAC owns and operates 850 units of income-based and affordable housing throughout the Phoenix area, according to the group's website.

Michael Rosenthal, a spokesperson for the organization, told Axios Phoenix the facility will be a hybrid between its affordable housing and permanent supportive housing models.

Osborn Pointe, as the facility will be called, will also have "wraparound services" on site to connect residents to health care and other resources.

NAC expects to open the facility sometime in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Between the lines: The city approved NAC's request to reduce the parking space requirement for the site from 36 to eight.

The organization said the population it serves largely doesn't own cars and instead uses public transportation and bicycles. There will be a bicycle storage area and repair shop on site.

The nearest light rail stop is less than a half-mile west, at Central Avenue and Osborn.

The big picture: That intersection, and in particular that corner, is already home to other organizations that provide services to people in need.