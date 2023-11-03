Share on email (opens in new window)

The weekend is here, and if you're looking for something fun to do, we've got you covered:

When and where: Saturday, 10am-4pm | Margaret T. Hance Park

Details: The 17th annual Arizona Fall Festival, hosted by Local First Arizona, will feature vendors, food, drinks, games, music, entertainment, a silent auction, goodie bags for the kids and more, all provided by local businesses.

Cost: Free

When and where: Friday, 5pm-9pm, and Saturday, 9am-4pm | 100 S. Center St., Mesa

Details: Skilled pitmasters will square off in this inaugural barbecue competition, which includes live music, local barbecue and breweries, a variety of craftsmen and activities for kids and families.

Cost: Free admission. Buy a tasting ticket for $20 presale or $30 at the gate to vote for your favorite barbecue.

When and where: Friday, Saturday and Sunday | Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant

Details: The three-day inaugural Luna Del Lago Festival features 22 local and national acts, along with food and drink vendors. Come for a single day or camp out and stay all three.

Cost: $55 for Friday and Sunday, $59 for Saturday and $149 for all three days. Kids under age 10 are free. Separate fees for parking and camping.

When and where: Sunday, 1pm | Phoenix Raceway

Details: Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney and William Byron will face off in the final event of this year's NASCAR playoffs. If you can't make it to the championship, check out the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West championships today or the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday.

Cost: Available tickets for Sunday's event starting at $107.