Enjoy some BBQ, NASCAR and live music at the lake this weekend
The weekend is here, and if you're looking for something fun to do, we've got you covered:
Arizona Fall Festival
When and where: Saturday, 10am-4pm | Margaret T. Hance Park
Details: The 17th annual Arizona Fall Festival, hosted by Local First Arizona, will feature vendors, food, drinks, games, music, entertainment, a silent auction, goodie bags for the kids and more, all provided by local businesses.
Cost: Free
Downtown Mesa BBQ Classic
When and where: Friday, 5pm-9pm, and Saturday, 9am-4pm | 100 S. Center St., Mesa
Details: Skilled pitmasters will square off in this inaugural barbecue competition, which includes live music, local barbecue and breweries, a variety of craftsmen and activities for kids and families.
Cost: Free admission. Buy a tasting ticket for $20 presale or $30 at the gate to vote for your favorite barbecue.
Luna Del Lago Festival 2023
When and where: Friday, Saturday and Sunday | Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant
Details: The three-day inaugural Luna Del Lago Festival features 22 local and national acts, along with food and drink vendors. Come for a single day or camp out and stay all three.
Cost: $55 for Friday and Sunday, $59 for Saturday and $149 for all three days. Kids under age 10 are free. Separate fees for parking and camping.
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
When and where: Sunday, 1pm | Phoenix Raceway
Details: Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney and William Byron will face off in the final event of this year's NASCAR playoffs. If you can't make it to the championship, check out the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West championships today or the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday.
Cost: Available tickets for Sunday's event starting at $107.
