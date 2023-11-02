Celebrity chef José Andrés to discuss food security at ASU
Award-winning Spanish-American chef and humanitarian José Andrés is coming to Arizona State University to discuss food security's role in building resilient communities.
Driving the news: Andrés will be the keynote speaker at ASU's Knowledge Exchange for Resilience event, at 7:30pm on Nov. 8 at Gammage Auditorium on Nov. 8.
- He's expected to share insights on how to create more equitable access to fresh, healthy food in urban areas.
State of play: Andrés is best known for his inventive dining concepts, with restaurants in Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
- But he's also become a leading advocate for using food to address social issues. He founded World Central Kitchen in 2010 to deploy chefs to areas struck by natural disasters.
What they're saying: "We hope that his message will inspire people to take action in their own communities and promote urban agriculture initiatives," Knowledge Exchange for Resilience director Elizabeth Wentz said in a statement.
1 fun thing: Comedian Kristina Wong, who currently serves as Gammage Artist in Residence, will emcee the event.
If you go: Tickets start at $25 and are expected to sell out.
