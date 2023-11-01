Rent a private pickleball court in metro Phoenix

Share on email (opens in new window)

You can now skip the long pickleball lines at your neighborhood park by renting private courts from local homeowners.

How it works: Swimply, which launched as a pool-sharing platform, has expanded its Airbnb-like service to other backyard amenities, including pickleball courts.

The courts are rentable by the hour, and average $40 per hour, according to the company.

Zoom in: Here are a few Valley courts that could be yours for an afternoon:

Photo: Courtesy of Swimply

Location: North Scottsdale

Amenities: This backyard rental includes a regulation pickleball court in addition to a basketball court, putting green, bocce ball setup, a heated pool and hot tub.

Price: $60/hour

Photo: Courtesy of Swimply

Location: North Scottsdale

Amenities: Three regulation courts in a serene, remote desert setting.

Price: $60/hour

Photo: Courtesy of Swimply

Location: Rio Verde

Amenities: This rental, on a private ranch of Scottsdale, employs the latest technology in sports surfacing for a court that is easier on the knees, hips and ankles.

Price: $100/hour