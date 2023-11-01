Rent a private pickleball court in metro Phoenix
You can now skip the long pickleball lines at your neighborhood park by renting private courts from local homeowners.
How it works: Swimply, which launched as a pool-sharing platform, has expanded its Airbnb-like service to other backyard amenities, including pickleball courts.
- The courts are rentable by the hour, and average $40 per hour, according to the company.
Zoom in: Here are a few Valley courts that could be yours for an afternoon:
Private Backyard Entertainers Oasis
Location: North Scottsdale
Amenities: This backyard rental includes a regulation pickleball court in addition to a basketball court, putting green, bocce ball setup, a heated pool and hot tub.
Price: $60/hour
3-Court Pickleball Oasis with Mountain Views
Location: North Scottsdale
Amenities: Three regulation courts in a serene, remote desert setting.
Price: $60/hour
Private Ranch-Like Setting
Location: Rio Verde
Amenities: This rental, on a private ranch of Scottsdale, employs the latest technology in sports surfacing for a court that is easier on the knees, hips and ankles.
Price: $100/hour
