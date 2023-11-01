17 mins ago - Things to Do

Rent a private pickleball court in metro Phoenix

A pickleball court.

Photo: Courtesy of Swimply

You can now skip the long pickleball lines at your neighborhood park by renting private courts from local homeowners.

How it works: Swimply, which launched as a pool-sharing platform, has expanded its Airbnb-like service to other backyard amenities, including pickleball courts.

  • The courts are rentable by the hour, and average $40 per hour, according to the company.

Zoom in: Here are a few Valley courts that could be yours for an afternoon:

Private Backyard Entertainers Oasis

A pickleball court.
Photo: Courtesy of Swimply

Location: North Scottsdale

Amenities: This backyard rental includes a regulation pickleball court in addition to a basketball court, putting green, bocce ball setup, a heated pool and hot tub.

Price: $60/hour

3-Court Pickleball Oasis with Mountain Views

Three pickleball courts.
Photo: Courtesy of Swimply

Location: North Scottsdale

Amenities: Three regulation courts in a serene, remote desert setting.

Price: $60/hour

Private Ranch-Like Setting

A pickleball court.
Photo: Courtesy of Swimply

Location: Rio Verde

Amenities: This rental, on a private ranch of Scottsdale, employs the latest technology in sports surfacing for a court that is easier on the knees, hips and ankles.

Price: $100/hour

