3 metro Phoenix ghosts to find this Halloween

The haunted mining towns of Jerome and Bisbee get all the paranormal attention, but I picked up a book called "Haunted Arizona" by Charles Stanfield Jr. last week and learned about a few ghosts believed to bedevil the Valley.

🏰 Mystery Castle ghost

A little girl is said to haunt this bizarre castle made of stones and scavenged trash near South Mountain.

The structure was built by Boyce Luther Gulley for his daughter Mary Lou. Gulley fled Seattle for Arizona in 1929 after developing tuberculosis. He left his wife and daughter behind in fear of infecting them. Mary Lou didn't see the castle until after Gulley died.

Her ghost is said to roam the structure to this day looking for her father and trying to hold the hand of male visitors.

👴 The Baron of Arizona

This hoodwinking ghost dons a three-piece suit and is said to stroll the streets of downtown Phoenix looking for a sucker to sell his get-rich-quick scheme.

The "Baron of Arizona" is purportedly the afterlife embodiment of James Addison Reavis, who swindled residents of the Salt and Gila river valleys in the 1800s.

Ignore him, and he'll evaporate "like a fog in sunshine," Stansfield writes.

💐 Frank Lloyd Wright

The renowned mid-century architect died in 1959, but his ghost has been reported at his Scottsdale winter home, Taliesin West.