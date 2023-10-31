Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker reacts after being tagged out at home plate in the second inning against the Rangers during Game Three of the World Series at Chase Field on Monday. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

The home field didn't provide much of an advantage for the Arizona Diamondbacks, as they lost 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers Monday night in Game 3 of the World Series.

The big picture: The Rangers now hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series against the D-Backs, leaving them two wins away from their first World Series title in franchise history.

Arizona will host Games 4 and 5 tonight and Wednesday, then the series goes back to Texas for games 6 and 7, if necessary.

Monday's loss ensures the D-Backs can't win the series without beating the Rangers on their home field at least once more.

What's next: Game 4 begins at 5:03pm.

The D-Backs haven't announced their starter for Tuesday.

What happened: Arizona struggled offensively all night.

Christian Walker got called out at home in the bottom of the second after missing a signal from the third base coach, who'd previously been waving him on, to stop at third.

The Rangers' offense came alive in the top of the third, with Marcus Semien putting the game's first run on the board with an RBI single, followed by a two-run homer from Corey Seager.

Geraldo Perdomo hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, but the top of the D-Backs' order couldn't keep the rally going.

Between the lines: In the matchup between future Hall-of-Famer Max Scherzer — once a promising young pitcher for Arizona — and Arizona's rookie pitcher Brandon Pfaadt, Scherzer came out ahead.

Pfaadt gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings, while Scherzer pitched three scoreless innings.

Yes, but: Scherzer wasn't in the game long enough to get the win, which went to Rangers reliever Jon Gray.

1 big record: Second baseman Ketel Marte hit a single in the sixth inning, giving him a Major League Baseball-record 19-game postseason hit streak.

He broke the previous MLB record in Game 2 on Saturday with his 18th straight postseason game with a hit.

The intrigue: D-Backs' catcher Gabriel Moreno thought he drew a ball on a 3-1 count in the bottom of the ninth — TV replays showed the pitch outside the strike zone — but the umpire called it a strike and he grounded out for the first out of the final inning.

Walker and Tommy Pham struck out to end the inning and the game.

Of note: In two World Series, separated by 22 years, this was the first time the D-Backs lost a home game.