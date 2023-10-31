D-Backs' offense struggles as Rangers take World Series lead in Game 3
The home field didn't provide much of an advantage for the Arizona Diamondbacks, as they lost 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers Monday night in Game 3 of the World Series.
The big picture: The Rangers now hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series against the D-Backs, leaving them two wins away from their first World Series title in franchise history.
- Arizona will host Games 4 and 5 tonight and Wednesday, then the series goes back to Texas for games 6 and 7, if necessary.
- Monday's loss ensures the D-Backs can't win the series without beating the Rangers on their home field at least once more.
What's next: Game 4 begins at 5:03pm.
- The D-Backs haven't announced their starter for Tuesday.
What happened: Arizona struggled offensively all night.
- Christian Walker got called out at home in the bottom of the second after missing a signal from the third base coach, who'd previously been waving him on, to stop at third.
- The Rangers' offense came alive in the top of the third, with Marcus Semien putting the game's first run on the board with an RBI single, followed by a two-run homer from Corey Seager.
- Geraldo Perdomo hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, but the top of the D-Backs' order couldn't keep the rally going.
Between the lines: In the matchup between future Hall-of-Famer Max Scherzer — once a promising young pitcher for Arizona — and Arizona's rookie pitcher Brandon Pfaadt, Scherzer came out ahead.
- Pfaadt gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings, while Scherzer pitched three scoreless innings.
- Yes, but: Scherzer wasn't in the game long enough to get the win, which went to Rangers reliever Jon Gray.
1 big record: Second baseman Ketel Marte hit a single in the sixth inning, giving him a Major League Baseball-record 19-game postseason hit streak.
- He broke the previous MLB record in Game 2 on Saturday with his 18th straight postseason game with a hit.
The intrigue: D-Backs' catcher Gabriel Moreno thought he drew a ball on a 3-1 count in the bottom of the ninth — TV replays showed the pitch outside the strike zone — but the umpire called it a strike and he grounded out for the first out of the final inning.
- Walker and Tommy Pham struck out to end the inning and the game.
Of note: In two World Series, separated by 22 years, this was the first time the D-Backs lost a home game.
- They went 4-0 at home against the Yankees in the 2001 fall classic.
- Saturday's victory at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, was the franchise's first World Series road win.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.