If the songs you hear at Footprint Center make you want to dance, you've got DJ Automatic to thank.

State of play: DJ Automatic spoke with Axios Phoenix about what's on his playlist, how he selects songs, which jams fit different moods and the player who made the most requests.

What he's saying: "Obviously I'm not shooting baskets, but I'm scoring the game and I want to make sure I'm making the atmosphere a winning atmosphere," DJ Automatic said.

Zoom in: His song choice depends on what's happening in the game, and he has numerous folders for dribble-up music, timeouts — both up- and down-tempo — and more.

If the game is going well, he might play "an over-the-top, fun song to keep the energy going" like Chris Brown's "Yeah 3x."

In more serious situations, DJ Automatic plays something with a more appropriate vibe like "DNA" by Kendrick Lamar.

The playlists: For a "timeout up" situation, DJ Automatic has a list of jams like:

For a "timeout down" he's got jams like:

"Hip Hop" by Dead Prez

"Miss Me" by Drake

There's also an "oh no" folder for time when a game changes suddenly. "I'm talking the biggest of the big records," he said, noting:

The intrigue: Just like we're all trying to familiarize ourselves with the Suns' new faces, DJ Automatic has yet to learn what many players' favorite tracks are.

"This season ... I wouldn't say flying blind, but I'm definitely going to be going with my gut," he said.

Between the lines: He was invited to try out for the job after the team asked him to do a halftime set during a Suns game.

"I had been to a Phoenix Suns game before and I knew what was missing inside the games, so I went with that and I played that kind of music."

He felt the team could use some regional music with appeal to the local fan base, like Los Tigres del Norte. "I knew exactly what moves the local crowd," he said.

Flashback: Most players who made a lot of requests are no longer with the team.

Cameron Payne was "the king of requests," DJ Automatic said.

Payne loved musicians from his native Memphis, so DJ Automatic played hip-hop artists like Key Glock and Young Dolph for him.

What's next: DJ Automatic has a new folder of dribble-up music he's preparing to debut this season, but we'll have to wait to hear the playlist until they finalize it Friday.