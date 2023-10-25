Oct 25, 2023 - News

3 new hot home listings in metro Phoenix from $830K

A modern-looking home.

919 E. Paseo Way. Photo: Courtesy of Weimeng (Mary) Hu with Saguaro Desert Realty

This week's hot homes include a South Phoenix hiker's dream and a head-to-toe Scottsdale remodel.

919 E. Paseo Way — $829,890

Why we love it: This updated slice of paradise is adjacent to miles of hiking trails through one of the largest city parks in the country.

Neighborhood: South Mountain

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,085 square feet

Listing agent: Weimeng (Mary) Hu with Saguaro Desert Realty

Features: Kitchen island, double ovens, gas stove, remodeled bathrooms, upstairs wet bar, gated community with a neighborhood fitness center and heated pool and spa

A modern kitchen.
919 E. Paseo Way. Photo: Courtesy of Weimeng (Mary) Hu with Saguaro Desert Realty
A wet bar.
919 E. Paseo Way. Photo: Courtesy of Weimeng (Mary) Hu with Saguaro Desert Realty
919 E. Paseo Way. Photo: Courtesy of Weimeng (Mary) Hu with Saguaro Desert Realty

8508 E. Laredo Lane — $998,500

Why we love it: Every inch of this home has been remodeled with chic flair. It looks almost too pretty to live in.

Neighborhood: Indian Bend in Scottsdale

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,149 square feet

Listing agent: Santosh Cherian with My Home Group Real Estate

Features: Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, voice-controlled smart home system, new wood flooring, wood-paneled walls, gas fire pit, covered patio.

A modern kitchen.
8508 E. Laredo Lane. Photo: Courtesy of Santosh Cherian with My Home Group Real Estate
home exterior
8508 E. Laredo Lane. Photo: Courtesy of Santosh Cherian with My Home Group Real Estate
A modern living room.
8508 E. Laredo Lane. Photo: Courtesy of Santosh Cherian with My Home Group Real Estate
A remodeled bathroom.
8508 E. Laredo Lane. Photo: Courtesy of Santosh Cherian with My Home Group Real Estate

1811 E. Aurelius Ave. — $1,079,000

Why we love it: The cul-de-sac lot provides an oversized backyard that's perfect for entertaining.

Neighborhood: Piestewa Peak area

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,148 square feet

Listing agent: Jerod Johnson with The Brokery

Features: Chef's kitchen, double refrigerators, gas range, private patio off of primary bedroom, diving pool, mature landscaping

Doors opening to a backyard.
1811 E. Aurelius Ave. Photo: Courtesy of The Brokery
A modern kitchen.
1811 E. Aurelius Ave. Photo: Courtesy of The Brokery
A backyard.
1811 E. Aurelius Ave. Photo: Courtesy of The Brokery
A pool.
1811 E. Aurelius Ave. Photo: Courtesy of The Brokery
