Data: Zillow; Note: Calculations assume typical increases in home values, 3% closing costs paid at purchase and 1% home maintenance fees, 6% closing costs, and 6% agent fees paid at sale; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Get comfy, Phoenix homeowners. It could take more than a decade to break even on your purchase, per Zillow data exclusively shared with Axios.

Why it matters: That's longer than the traditional advice to stay in your home at least five years to recover purchase costs.

With mortgage rates topping 8%, new homeowners will need to stay put longer to avoid going underwater.

Flashback: This is a departure from the reality just a few years ago when low interest rates and rapidly rising prices allowed local homeowners to turn a profit on their investment within a few years.

By the numbers: Our break-even timeline of 10 to 12 years is still below the national average of 11 to 13.5 years, depending on down payment.

How it works: Zillow used typical price increases for each market to forecast the value of a median home and compare it to equity based on down payments of 3% to 20%.