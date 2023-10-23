Share on email (opens in new window)

The future site of The Trailhead, at the northeast corner of 83rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road in Peoria. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

If you've driven by 83rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road, you might've wondered what's going to be built on the massive fenced-off plot of land on the northeast corner.

The answer is The Trailhead, a huge mixed-use development in north Peoria.

State of play: The Peoria City Council last year OK'd the long-delayed 45-acre project.

It'll include market-rate apartments with 336 units, a Safeway with a gas station, restaurants, retail space and a church with a 15,000-square-foot worship space.

It will include a "meandering corner pathway" that will draw in pedestrians from 83rd and Happy Valley, according to a report the developer, the Pederson Group, submitted to the city.

Founder and chairman Jim Pederson tells Axios Phoenix there will be a meeting area modeled on the northeast corner of Uptown Plaza in central Phoenix and anchored by a family-friendly restaurant.

Between the lines: The Trailhead has been a long time coming, and it hit some bumps in the road before getting approval.

The project was originally planned as an upscale shopping center to be built in 2020. One problem the developer faced was putting together a deal with multiple property owners, including the state, the Phoenix Business Journal reported last year.

Some Peoria residents opposed the project after original plans for 110 single-family homes were scrapped in favor of the apartments, according to the Arizona Republic.

What's next: Pederson tells us they expect to begin construction in a couple of weeks, and the Safeway and most of the shops should be completed in late summer or early fall 2024.