If you see a large plume of smoke in the southwest Valley on Tuesday, fear not: It's a scheduled controlled burn at Tres Rios Wetlands.

What's happening: Phoenix and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management plan to begin the burn at 8am, and it's expected to continue throughout the day. The schedule could change depending on weather conditions, per the city.

Why it matters: Tres Rios Wetlands is a 700-acre restoration project that uses reclaimed water from the Phoenix wastewater treatment plant to create a riparian habitat for more than 150 species of birds and animals.

The controlled burn will reduce dense vegetation to allow the habitat to continue to thrive, according to the city.

What they're saying: "Fire is nature's way of providing nutrients to the soil, removing invasive species of plant life, and improving the overall health of an ecosystem," Phoenix Water Services Department said in a statement.

Between the lines: The city previously tried to remove excess vegetation mechanically, but it was a time-consuming and cost-prohibitive process.