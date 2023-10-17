18 mins ago - Food and Drink
Birdcall opens second Valley location in north central Phoenix
I drive past Seventh Street and Glendale on a near-daily basis, so I've been watching Birdcall, a new restaurant, setting up shop for a while.
Zoom in: Birdcall is a Colorado-based chain that specializes, as you could probably guess, in chicken.
- The Seventh Street restaurant is its second in Arizona, following the Scottsdale location that opened last year.
What I ordered: Since I'm in the area a lot, I've stopped by a couple of times.
- On my first trip, I ordered the Rancher, which has a bacon-and-onion jam with white cheddar and their "bird b-q" sauce.
- For a side, I got the tater tots with their specialty seasoning.
- Last time, I went with the Southern, a fried chicken sandwich topped with pimento cheese spread and coleslaw.
The verdict: Not bad. Of the two sandwiches, I liked the Southern better.
- The seasoned tots are a nice change of pace if you're bored with regular fries.
- Since I judge such restaurants on their hot chicken options, I'll have to go back at least one more time to try the Nashville Hot.
