The northwest corner of 56th Street and Thomas Road. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

A reader recently asked what's happening on the vacant lot at the northwest corner of 56th Street and Thomas Road, so we decided to check it out.

State of play: Hawkins Companies, the developer building the Thomas 56 project, broke ground Thursday morning on the project, which will ultimately be 40 rental units.

Each unit will be two stories with two or three bedrooms and an attached garage.

"It's a higher-end product," says attorney George Pasquel III, who represents the developer.

It's scheduled for completion in December 2024.

Flashback: The land was previously the site of a commercial center, but has been vacant for years and was "scraped clean" in 2014, Pasquel tells Axios Phoenix.

Between the lines: Pasquel says the developer has been diligent in incorporating the city of Phoenix's pedestrian improvement project along 56th Street.

The city plans create a multiuse bicycle and pedestrian path on both sides of the road, separated from traffic by shade trees and landscaping, from Thomas to Camelback Road.

The first phase between Thomas and Indian School Road is scheduled to begin next fall.

Thomas 56 won't add any "curb cuts" to provide vehicle access from 56th or Thomas. Instead, access will be through a preexisting alleyway, which the developer will pave.

The intrigue: The project faced some unexpected challenges when a zoning administrator rejected variances the developer sought.