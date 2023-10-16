ASU's inconic Palm Walk is actually lined with date trees

New date palm trees along ASU's Palm Walk in 2017. Photo: Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The trees that line Palm Walk through the heart of ASU's Tempe campus aren't your garden variety palm trees. They produce delicious Medjool dates that you can try during harvest this month.

Flashback: The university replaced the 100-year-old Mexican fan palms that lined the iconic pathway with about 100 date palms beginning in 2016. The new trees provide more shade than the taller, fan variety — and they bear fruit.

Why it matters: The palm walk harvest is part of a larger ASU commitment to cultivating rare date trees for preservation and study, gardening professor Deborah Thirkhill tells Axios Phoenix.

Between the lines: Dozens of date varieties once grew across the Salt River Valley, but as farming became more commercialized, the easier-to-harvest Medjool date became the date of choice here and across the U.S.

ASU has brought back many of the dates once popular in metro Phoenix with its east Mesa germplasm — the largest and one of the most genetically diverse palm grove collections in the Western Hemisphere.

Jessica here! I stopped by campus last week to try the Palm Walk dates and — wow! — they tasted like caramel candy without the guilt.

Be smart: You can buy a two-pack at an old-fashioned candy dispenser near the information desk in the Memorial Union for 75 cents. Quarters only!

One-pound boxes are available at the University Services Building while they last — hopefully through the holidays, per Thirkhill.

What's next: Thirkill's team is done harvesting along Palm Walk but will continue to pick other date varieties from the germplasm through February.