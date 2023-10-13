How to see the "ring of fire" solar eclipse in Phoenix

Set a reminder for Friday morning: The last annular solar eclipse visible to the U.S. until 2039 will darken the Phoenix skies.

The big picture: Also known as a "ring of fire" eclipse, it will be visible above a narrow swath of the country stretching from the coast of Oregon to the Texas Gulf Coast, according to NASA. And Phoenix is close enough that we should get a good show.

Zoom in: The eclipse path will clip the northeastern edge of Arizona around 9:25am tomorrow, per the Great American Eclipse. And those of us in the Valley will get a glimpse of a partial eclipse around that time, with the peak expected at 9:31am, according to NASA's tracker.

With a partial eclipse, only some of the sun will appear covered, giving it a crescent shape.

Be smart (and prompt): The ring of fire won't last long, with durations ranging from less than 90 seconds to around five minutes. And you need eclipse glasses to view it safely.

Pick up a free pair Friday at a participating Valley library.

How it works: An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth.