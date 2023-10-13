11 mins ago - News

How to see the "ring of fire" solar eclipse in Phoenix

Jessica Boehm
A solar eclipse.

An annular solar eclipse from 2010. Photo: Visual China Group via Getty Images

Set a reminder for Friday morning: The last annular solar eclipse visible to the U.S. until 2039 will darken the Phoenix skies.

The big picture: Also known as a "ring of fire" eclipse, it will be visible above a narrow swath of the country stretching from the coast of Oregon to the Texas Gulf Coast, according to NASA. And Phoenix is close enough that we should get a good show.

Zoom in: The eclipse path will clip the northeastern edge of Arizona around 9:25am tomorrow, per the Great American Eclipse. And those of us in the Valley will get a glimpse of a partial eclipse around that time, with the peak expected at 9:31am, according to NASA's tracker.

  • With a partial eclipse, only some of the sun will appear covered, giving it a crescent shape.

Be smart (and prompt): The ring of fire won't last long, with durations ranging from less than 90 seconds to around five minutes. And you need eclipse glasses to view it safely.

How it works: An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth.

  • Because the moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the sun and doesn't completely cover it.
  • This causes the moon to appear as a "dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk," creating the ring of fire effect, NASA said.
