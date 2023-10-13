Your ultimate Phoenix Halloween events guide
Spooky season is upon us, pals! We've rounded up the Valley's best events, whether you're after some family friendly fun, a boozy bash or a scary soirée.
Pumpkin patches
🎃 MacDonald's Ranch Pumpkin Patch
When and where: Through Oct. 29 | MacDonald's Ranch in north Scottsdale
Details: Pumpkin patch, hay bale maze, pedal cars and track for the kids, scavenger hunts, panning for gold and more.
Cost: $15, kids under age 2 are free
🥣 Schnepf Farms Pumpkin and Chili Party
When and where: Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 29 | Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek
Details: Pumpkin picking and chili tasting, plus live entertainment, rides, games, petting zoos and more.
Cost: $25.95, kids 2 and younger get in free
🚂 Pumpkin Days at Tolmachoff Farms
When and where: Wednesdays-Sundays through Oct. 29, and the pumpkin patch and maze are open on Halloween | Tolmachoff Farms in Glendale
Details: Pick your pumpkin, explore a 6-acre corn maze (or a smaller version for the kids), take a train ride, pet the animals and take part in various other activities.
Cost: $17, kids under 2 are free
When and where: Through Oct. 29 | Mortimer Farms in Dewey
Details: Bring the kids to pick their own pumpkin, explore a corn maze and enjoy rides, games, animals and other activities.
Cost: $16.50 to $25.50, depending on the day
Haunted Houses
When and where: Through Nov. 4 | North Phoenix
Details: This nationally ranked horror house has new attractions this year including a post-apocalyptic world and deep sea nightmare scene.
Price: Tickets start at $24.99
When and where: Through Oct. 31| Glendale
Details: The spooky scenes this year include a killer clown and a chainsaw-wielding monster.
Price: Tickets start at $27.99
When and where: Through Oct. 31| West Mesa
Details: Explore multiple haunted houses, including one in total darkness.
Price: Tickets start at $24.95
When and where: Through Oct. 31| East Mesa
Details: Enter the "breeding ground of evil" and see the world through the twisted mind of a little girl with a violent past.
Price: Tickets start at $22
Oktoberfests
When and where: Oct. 13-15 | Tempe Town Lake
Details: The Valley's OG Oktoberfest event is celebrating 50 years with German food and beer, carnival rides, dachshund races, a lederhosen 10k and more.
Price: $16-$20; free admission on Sunday
🌼 Edelweiss Biergarten Oktoberfest
When and where: Weekends through Oct. 24 | Edelweiss Biergarten
Details: This German-Hungarian restaurant promises to make it feel like Oktoberfest every day, but on weekends through Oct. 24 it will also have live music and stein-holding competitions.
Price: Free!
When and where: Weekends through Oct. 28 | Haus Murphy
Details: Enjoy German games paired with authentic drinks and cuisine at this Glendale staple.
Price: Free, but reservations are recommended
Halloween events and performances
🖐️ "The Addams Family"
When and where: Oct. 13-29 | Herberger Theater Center
Details: See everyone's favorite creepy and kooky family in a musical stage performance.
Price: Tickets start at $22.50
🧌 "Frankenstein"
When and where: Oct. 13-15 | Herberger Theater Center
Details: The Arizona Opera performs its take on Mary Shelley's iconic novel.
Price: Remaining tickets start at $120
🍸 Play Date — Costumes & Cocktails
When and where: Oct. 14 | Children's Museum of Phoenix
Details: Let your inner child out with an adults-only costume contest, DJ and dancing, food trucks, cocktails, cosmic bingo and more.
Price: $20-$25
🪄 "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" in Concert
When and where: Oct. 20-22 | Phoenix Symphony Hall
Details: Watch the sixth Harry Potter installment on a giant projector while the symphony performs the film's score.
Price: Remaining tickets start at $65
😱 Artists Assemble Horror Fest
When and where: Oct. 20-22 | Sheraton Hotel at Wrigleyville West
Details: Meet horror film celebrities and geek out with panels like "Will You Survive a Horror Movie Game Show."
Price: $15-$25
🎈 Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
When and where: Oct. 27-29 | Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Details: Trick-or-treat at more than 20 hot air balloon stations and take a ride in a tethered balloon.
Price: $22 for guests 14 and older; $17 for 3- to 13-year-olds; kids 2 and younger are free
