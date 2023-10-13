Your ultimate Phoenix Halloween events guide

Share on email (opens in new window)

Spooky season is upon us, pals! We've rounded up the Valley's best events, whether you're after some family friendly fun, a boozy bash or a scary soirée.

Pumpkin patches

🎃 MacDonald's Ranch Pumpkin Patch

When and where: Through Oct. 29 | MacDonald's Ranch in north Scottsdale

Details: Pumpkin patch, hay bale maze, pedal cars and track for the kids, scavenger hunts, panning for gold and more.

Cost: $15, kids under age 2 are free

🥣 Schnepf Farms Pumpkin and Chili Party

When and where: Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 29 | Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek

Details: Pumpkin picking and chili tasting, plus live entertainment, rides, games, petting zoos and more.

Cost: $25.95, kids 2 and younger get in free

🚂 Pumpkin Days at Tolmachoff Farms

When and where: Wednesdays-Sundays through Oct. 29, and the pumpkin patch and maze are open on Halloween | Tolmachoff Farms in Glendale

Details: Pick your pumpkin, explore a 6-acre corn maze (or a smaller version for the kids), take a train ride, pet the animals and take part in various other activities.

Cost: $17, kids under 2 are free

🌽 Pumpkin Fest and Corn Maze

When and where: Through Oct. 29 | Mortimer Farms in Dewey

Details: Bring the kids to pick their own pumpkin, explore a corn maze and enjoy rides, games, animals and other activities.

Cost: $16.50 to $25.50, depending on the day

Haunted Houses

🏢 13th Floor

When and where: Through Nov. 4 | North Phoenix

Details: This nationally ranked horror house has new attractions this year including a post-apocalyptic world and deep sea nightmare scene.

Price: Tickets start at $24.99

🤡 Fear Farm

When and where: Through Oct. 31| Glendale

Details: The spooky scenes this year include a killer clown and a chainsaw-wielding monster.

Price: Tickets start at $27.99

🔪 Scarizona Scaregrounds

When and where: Through Oct. 31| West Mesa

Details: Explore multiple haunted houses, including one in total darkness.

Price: Tickets start at $24.95

🏚️ Sanctum of Horror

When and where: Through Oct. 31| East Mesa

Details: Enter the "breeding ground of evil" and see the world through the twisted mind of a little girl with a violent past.

Price: Tickets start at $22

Oktoberfests

🇩🇪 Four Peaks Oktoberfest

When and where: Oct. 13-15 | Tempe Town Lake

Details: The Valley's OG Oktoberfest event is celebrating 50 years with German food and beer, carnival rides, dachshund races, a lederhosen 10k and more.

Price: $16-$20; free admission on Sunday

🌼 Edelweiss Biergarten Oktoberfest

When and where: Weekends through Oct. 24 | Edelweiss Biergarten

Details: This German-Hungarian restaurant promises to make it feel like Oktoberfest every day, but on weekends through Oct. 24 it will also have live music and stein-holding competitions.

Price: Free!

🍻 Haus Murphy Oktoberfest

When and where: Weekends through Oct. 28 | Haus Murphy

Details: Enjoy German games paired with authentic drinks and cuisine at this Glendale staple.

Price: Free, but reservations are recommended

Halloween events and performances

🖐️ "The Addams Family"

When and where: Oct. 13-29 | Herberger Theater Center

Details: See everyone's favorite creepy and kooky family in a musical stage performance.

Price: Tickets start at $22.50

🧌 "Frankenstein"

When and where: Oct. 13-15 | Herberger Theater Center

Details: The Arizona Opera performs its take on Mary Shelley's iconic novel.

Price: Remaining tickets start at $120

🍸 Play Date — Costumes & Cocktails

When and where: Oct. 14 | Children's Museum of Phoenix

Details: Let your inner child out with an adults-only costume contest, DJ and dancing, food trucks, cocktails, cosmic bingo and more.

Price: $20-$25

🪄 "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" in Concert

When and where: Oct. 20-22 | Phoenix Symphony Hall

Details: Watch the sixth Harry Potter installment on a giant projector while the symphony performs the film's score.

Price: Remaining tickets start at $65

😱 Artists Assemble Horror Fest

When and where: Oct. 20-22 | Sheraton Hotel at Wrigleyville West

Details: Meet horror film celebrities and geek out with panels like "Will You Survive a Horror Movie Game Show."

Price: $15-$25

🎈 Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

When and where: Oct. 27-29 | Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Details: Trick-or-treat at more than 20 hot air balloon stations and take a ride in a tethered balloon.

Price: $22 for guests 14 and older; $17 for 3- to 13-year-olds; kids 2 and younger are free