Your ultimate Phoenix Halloween events guide

Jessica Boehm
Illustration of a carved pumpkin that says, "admit one."

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Spooky season is upon us, pals! We've rounded up the Valley's best events, whether you're after some family friendly fun, a boozy bash or a scary soirée.

Pumpkin patches

🎃 MacDonald's Ranch Pumpkin Patch

When and where: Through Oct. 29 | MacDonald's Ranch in north Scottsdale

Details: Pumpkin patch, hay bale maze, pedal cars and track for the kids, scavenger hunts, panning for gold and more.

Cost: $15, kids under age 2 are free

🥣 Schnepf Farms Pumpkin and Chili Party

When and where: Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 29 | Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek

Details: Pumpkin picking and chili tasting, plus live entertainment, rides, games, petting zoos and more.

Cost: $25.95, kids 2 and younger get in free

🚂 Pumpkin Days at Tolmachoff Farms

When and where: Wednesdays-Sundays through Oct. 29, and the pumpkin patch and maze are open on Halloween | Tolmachoff Farms in Glendale

Details: Pick your pumpkin, explore a 6-acre corn maze (or a smaller version for the kids), take a train ride, pet the animals and take part in various other activities.

Cost: $17, kids under 2 are free

🌽 Pumpkin Fest and Corn Maze

When and where: Through Oct. 29 | Mortimer Farms in Dewey

Details: Bring the kids to pick their own pumpkin, explore a corn maze and enjoy rides, games, animals and other activities.

Cost: $16.50 to $25.50, depending on the day

Haunted Houses

🏢 13th Floor

When and where: Through Nov. 4 | North Phoenix

Details: This nationally ranked horror house has new attractions this year including a post-apocalyptic world and deep sea nightmare scene.

Price: Tickets start at $24.99

🤡 Fear Farm

When and where: Through Oct. 31| Glendale

Details: The spooky scenes this year include a killer clown and a chainsaw-wielding monster.

Price: Tickets start at $27.99

🔪 Scarizona Scaregrounds

When and where: Through Oct. 31| West Mesa

Details: Explore multiple haunted houses, including one in total darkness.

Price: Tickets start at $24.95

🏚️ Sanctum of Horror

When and where: Through Oct. 31| East Mesa

Details: Enter the "breeding ground of evil" and see the world through the twisted mind of a little girl with a violent past.

Price: Tickets start at $22

Oktoberfests

🇩🇪 Four Peaks Oktoberfest

When and where: Oct. 13-15 | Tempe Town Lake

Details: The Valley's OG Oktoberfest event is celebrating 50 years with German food and beer, carnival rides, dachshund races, a lederhosen 10k and more.

Price: $16-$20; free admission on Sunday

🌼 Edelweiss Biergarten Oktoberfest

When and where: Weekends through Oct. 24 | Edelweiss Biergarten

Details: This German-Hungarian restaurant promises to make it feel like Oktoberfest every day, but on weekends through Oct. 24 it will also have live music and stein-holding competitions.

Price: Free!

🍻 Haus Murphy Oktoberfest

When and where: Weekends through Oct. 28 | Haus Murphy

Details: Enjoy German games paired with authentic drinks and cuisine at this Glendale staple.

Price: Free, but reservations are recommended

Halloween events and performances

🖐️ "The Addams Family"

When and where: Oct. 13-29 | Herberger Theater Center

Details: See everyone's favorite creepy and kooky family in a musical stage performance.

Price: Tickets start at $22.50

🧌 "Frankenstein"

When and where: Oct. 13-15 | Herberger Theater Center

Details: The Arizona Opera performs its take on Mary Shelley's iconic novel.

Price: Remaining tickets start at $120

🍸 Play Date — Costumes & Cocktails

When and where: Oct. 14 | Children's Museum of Phoenix

Details: Let your inner child out with an adults-only costume contest, DJ and dancing, food trucks, cocktails, cosmic bingo and more.

Price: $20-$25

🪄 "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" in Concert

When and where: Oct. 20-22 | Phoenix Symphony Hall

Details: Watch the sixth Harry Potter installment on a giant projector while the symphony performs the film's score.

Price: Remaining tickets start at $65

😱 Artists Assemble Horror Fest

When and where: Oct. 20-22 | Sheraton Hotel at Wrigleyville West

Details: Meet horror film celebrities and geek out with panels like "Will You Survive a Horror Movie Game Show."

Price: $15-$25

🎈 Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

When and where: Oct. 27-29 | Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Details: Trick-or-treat at more than 20 hot air balloon stations and take a ride in a tethered balloon.

Price: $22 for guests 14 and older; $17 for 3- to 13-year-olds; kids 2 and younger are free

