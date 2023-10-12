Savannah Banana Malachi Mitchell flips in the air in 2022. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Do you like baseball, but don't think there's enough dancing, antics and fun? Then the Savannah Bananas have good news for you.

State of play: The Georgia-based team is coming to Arizona next year as part of its Banana Ball World Tour.

They'll play three games at Peoria Sports Complex on Feb. 15-17 and three more at Mesa's Sloan Park April 25-27.

Zoom in: The Savannah Bananas and their circus-like atmosphere are baseball's answer to the Harlem Globetrotters.

Players and even umpires take part in zany dance routines on the field.

They've got outfielders catching balls while doing backflips, batters trying to hit while doing the splits and the "world's tallest pitcher and hitter" throwing from the mound on batting stilts.

Details: This isn't regular baseball, and Bananas don't play by the same rules you'll see at a Diamondbacks game. For example:

Batters are automatically called out if they bunt and get a strike if they step outside the box, but they can steal first at any time, regardless of the pitch count.

If a fan catches a foul ball, the batter's out.

Whichever team scores the most runs in an inning gets a point, and there's a two-hour time limit on the game.

Be smart: The Bananas are a hot ticket, so if you want to see them play in the Valley next year, sign up for their ticket lottery list.